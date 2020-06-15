All apartments in Newcastle
Find more places like 12324 SE 74th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newcastle, WA
/
12324 SE 74th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

12324 SE 74th Street

12324 Southeast 74th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newcastle
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12324 Southeast 74th Street, Newcastle, WA 98056

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
12324 SE 74th Street Available 07/04/20 Newcastle Duplex - Available July 4th! Celebrate the 4th in Newcastle! One of the best neighborhoods on the Eastside! This charming two bedroom and one bath lower duplex is bright and light and offers a spacious backyard! New carpet throughout! This warm and inviting home is quiet and has clean and efficient gas heat. Cozy living room has a wood burning fireplace. All utilities are included for a flat fee of $150 a month! Donegal Park is a wonderful neighborhood park located just around the corner. Newcastle has great public schools and is conveniently located near downtown Bellevue with easy access to I-90 and 405, easy commute to Microsoft! Two off street parking spots in the driveway. Extra storage room and large, energy efficient washer and dryer included. No smoking and no pets - FIRM!

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

To schedule a private showing of this wonderful property, please contact Nikki Wagner at nikki@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-619-8124

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #NewcastleRentals #EastsideRentals #MicrosoftRentals #BellevueRentals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3445573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12324 SE 74th Street have any available units?
12324 SE 74th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newcastle, WA.
What amenities does 12324 SE 74th Street have?
Some of 12324 SE 74th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12324 SE 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12324 SE 74th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12324 SE 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 12324 SE 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newcastle.
Does 12324 SE 74th Street offer parking?
Yes, 12324 SE 74th Street offers parking.
Does 12324 SE 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12324 SE 74th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12324 SE 74th Street have a pool?
No, 12324 SE 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 12324 SE 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 12324 SE 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12324 SE 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12324 SE 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12324 SE 74th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12324 SE 74th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tria
12833 Newcastle Way
Newcastle, WA 98056
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE
Newcastle, WA 98059
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road
Newcastle, WA 98059
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive
Newcastle, WA 98059
Cedar Rim Apartments
7920 110th Ave SE #1005
Newcastle, WA 98056

Similar Pages

Newcastle 1 BedroomsNewcastle 2 Bedrooms
Newcastle Apartments with BalconyNewcastle Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Newcastle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WA
Snoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College