12324 SE 74th Street Available 07/04/20 Newcastle Duplex - Available July 4th! Celebrate the 4th in Newcastle! One of the best neighborhoods on the Eastside! This charming two bedroom and one bath lower duplex is bright and light and offers a spacious backyard! New carpet throughout! This warm and inviting home is quiet and has clean and efficient gas heat. Cozy living room has a wood burning fireplace. All utilities are included for a flat fee of $150 a month! Donegal Park is a wonderful neighborhood park located just around the corner. Newcastle has great public schools and is conveniently located near downtown Bellevue with easy access to I-90 and 405, easy commute to Microsoft! Two off street parking spots in the driveway. Extra storage room and large, energy efficient washer and dryer included. No smoking and no pets - FIRM!



