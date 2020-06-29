12223 SE 80th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 24hr gym parking garage internet access

This spacious (fully furnished) 4-bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms (two-story) (2,400 sq. ft.) features a nice open concept and lots of living space, plenty of storage and an extremely large back/patio area and private back yard area includes forestry and pathways. 3-car Garage attached. Plenty of parking along with fantastic views of forestry, yet very close to I-405. Lots of natural sunlight throughout the house. It’s available now.



Easy entry includes 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms/walk-in showers, walk in closets, living room, private office and den space. Forced Air furnace and water heater (both fully functional in great condition). Backyard is private and spacious. Ample closet space in all bedrooms. All kitchen appliances included along with separate washer/dryer room and gas fireplace. Carpet/Vinyl combo flooring throughout, tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Home has been well taken care of. Plenty of parking (Garage, Driveway Parking) – Available.



Conveniently located within minutes from, Grocery shopping and I-405. Not far from Coal Creek QFC (1.7 miles), New Castle Beach Park (3.4 miles), Several trails/parks nearby, 24-hour Fitness (4 miles) Renton Landing approximately 12 minutes and Factoria Mall/eateries etc. approximately 9 minutes away. 1.5 miles from: Starbucks, and McDonald's. Nearby schools include Hazelwood Elementary School, Newcastle Elementary School and Sierra Heights Elementary School.



LEASE TERMS

- Lease length: 1 year

- Rent: $3,495

- Application Fee: $40.00

- Security Deposit: Equivalent to 1 month's rent

- Admin fee

- Renter's insurance strongly recommended

- Non -smoking

- Pets (case by case)



To apply, please click on the link below:

https://www.rentalexpress.com/apply/property/347134



Reply to this post or call Richard for more information at 206-850-0681 Accepts Section 8.



