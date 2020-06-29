All apartments in Newcastle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

12223 SE 80th Way

12223 Southeast 80th Way · (206) 850-0681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12223 Southeast 80th Way, Newcastle, WA 98056
Lake Washington Crest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $3495 · Avail. now

$3,495

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
24hr gym
parking
garage
internet access
This spacious (fully furnished) 4-bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms (two-story) (2,400 sq. ft.) features a nice open concept and lots of living space, plenty of storage and an extremely large back/patio area and private back yard area includes forestry and pathways. 3-car Garage attached. Plenty of parking along with fantastic views of forestry, yet very close to I-405. Lots of natural sunlight throughout the house. It’s available now.

Easy entry includes 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms/walk-in showers, walk in closets, living room, private office and den space. Forced Air furnace and water heater (both fully functional in great condition). Backyard is private and spacious. Ample closet space in all bedrooms. All kitchen appliances included along with separate washer/dryer room and gas fireplace. Carpet/Vinyl combo flooring throughout, tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Home has been well taken care of. Plenty of parking (Garage, Driveway Parking) – Available.

Conveniently located within minutes from, Grocery shopping and I-405. Not far from Coal Creek QFC (1.7 miles), New Castle Beach Park (3.4 miles), Several trails/parks nearby, 24-hour Fitness (4 miles) Renton Landing approximately 12 minutes and Factoria Mall/eateries etc. approximately 9 minutes away. 1.5 miles from: Starbucks, and McDonald's. Nearby schools include Hazelwood Elementary School, Newcastle Elementary School and Sierra Heights Elementary School.

LEASE TERMS
- Lease length: 1 year
- Rent: $3,495
- Application Fee: $40.00
- Security Deposit: Equivalent to 1 month's rent
- Admin fee
- Renter's insurance strongly recommended
- Non -smoking
- Pets (case by case)

To apply, please click on the link below:
https://www.rentalexpress.com/apply/property/347134

Reply to this post or call Richard for more information at 206-850-0681 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5894137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12223 SE 80th Way have any available units?
12223 SE 80th Way has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12223 SE 80th Way have?
Some of 12223 SE 80th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12223 SE 80th Way currently offering any rent specials?
12223 SE 80th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12223 SE 80th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12223 SE 80th Way is pet friendly.
Does 12223 SE 80th Way offer parking?
Yes, 12223 SE 80th Way offers parking.
Does 12223 SE 80th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12223 SE 80th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12223 SE 80th Way have a pool?
No, 12223 SE 80th Way does not have a pool.
Does 12223 SE 80th Way have accessible units?
No, 12223 SE 80th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12223 SE 80th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12223 SE 80th Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 12223 SE 80th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12223 SE 80th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
