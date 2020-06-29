All apartments in Newcastle
Find more places like 11637 SE 76th Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newcastle, WA
/
11637 SE 76th Court
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

11637 SE 76th Court

11637 Southeast 76th Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newcastle
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11637 Southeast 76th Court, Newcastle, WA 98056
Hazelwood Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Book a showing today!

Take a closer look at this elegant 2,760-square-foot, single-family home on a peaceful neighborhood in Newcastle, Washington!

This unfurnished home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and it comes with a 3 garage - attached and driveway parking.

The spacious and well-ventilated interior features include hardwood/tile floors, big casement/slider windows, skylights, recessed/suspended/track lightings, and a gas fireplace in the living room. The nifty kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, fine cabinetry, island with drawers, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and oven/range. The tidy and nice bathrooms are furnished with modern bathroom fixtures; flush toilets; vanity of different sizes to keep toiletries and other bathroom stuff. A wide mirror complemented by a row of lights above it brightens the room further and reveal its simple elegance. A shower space enclosed in a shiny metal frame with a sliding glass panel completes its personal hygienic functions. Theres also a walk-in closet with metal racks for more storage.

An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for laundry convenience.

For climate control, the home has installed gas heating and air conditioning.

The exterior has a yard, perfect for outdoor activities with the family or friends.

Pets are not allowed.

Smoking is forbidden in the property.

The tenant's responsible utilities: electricity, water, sewage, trash, and gas. The landlord will be responsible for the landscaping.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cLtAiuB4jkj

Nearby parks: Hazelwood Park, Lake Boren, and Newport Hills Park.

Nearby Schools:
Hazelwood Elementary School - 0.25 miles, 7/10
Newport Heights Elementary School - 1.47 miles, 7/10
Newcastle Elementary School - 1.29 miles, 7/10
Hazen Senior High School - 2.73 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
114 - 0.6 mile
240 - 0.6 mile
824 - 1.0 m

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5010738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11637 SE 76th Court have any available units?
11637 SE 76th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newcastle, WA.
What amenities does 11637 SE 76th Court have?
Some of 11637 SE 76th Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11637 SE 76th Court currently offering any rent specials?
11637 SE 76th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11637 SE 76th Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11637 SE 76th Court is pet friendly.
Does 11637 SE 76th Court offer parking?
Yes, 11637 SE 76th Court offers parking.
Does 11637 SE 76th Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11637 SE 76th Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11637 SE 76th Court have a pool?
No, 11637 SE 76th Court does not have a pool.
Does 11637 SE 76th Court have accessible units?
No, 11637 SE 76th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11637 SE 76th Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11637 SE 76th Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11637 SE 76th Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11637 SE 76th Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tria
12833 Newcastle Way
Newcastle, WA 98056
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road
Newcastle, WA 98059
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE
Newcastle, WA 98059
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive
Newcastle, WA 98059
Cedar Rim Apartments
7920 110th Ave SE #1005
Newcastle, WA 98056

Similar Pages

Newcastle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNewcastle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Newcastle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewcastle Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Newcastle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WA
Snoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College