11637 SE 76th Court

Take a closer look at this elegant 2,760-square-foot, single-family home on a peaceful neighborhood in Newcastle, Washington!



This unfurnished home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and it comes with a 3 garage - attached and driveway parking.



The spacious and well-ventilated interior features include hardwood/tile floors, big casement/slider windows, skylights, recessed/suspended/track lightings, and a gas fireplace in the living room. The nifty kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, fine cabinetry, island with drawers, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and oven/range. The tidy and nice bathrooms are furnished with modern bathroom fixtures; flush toilets; vanity of different sizes to keep toiletries and other bathroom stuff. A wide mirror complemented by a row of lights above it brightens the room further and reveal its simple elegance. A shower space enclosed in a shiny metal frame with a sliding glass panel completes its personal hygienic functions. Theres also a walk-in closet with metal racks for more storage.



An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for laundry convenience.



For climate control, the home has installed gas heating and air conditioning.



The exterior has a yard, perfect for outdoor activities with the family or friends.



Pets are not allowed.



Smoking is forbidden in the property.



The tenant's responsible utilities: electricity, water, sewage, trash, and gas. The landlord will be responsible for the landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cLtAiuB4jkj



Nearby parks: Hazelwood Park, Lake Boren, and Newport Hills Park.



Nearby Schools:

Hazelwood Elementary School - 0.25 miles, 7/10

Newport Heights Elementary School - 1.47 miles, 7/10

Newcastle Elementary School - 1.29 miles, 7/10

Hazen Senior High School - 2.73 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

114 - 0.6 mile

240 - 0.6 mile

824 - 1.0 m



