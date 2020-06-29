All apartments in Newcastle
Find more places like 11633 Southeast 76th Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newcastle, WA
/
11633 Southeast 76th Court
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

11633 Southeast 76th Court

11633 Southeast 76th Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newcastle
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11633 Southeast 76th Court, Newcastle, WA 98056
Hazelwood Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020

Beautiful home with 4 bedrooms plus bonus/loft area upstairs, has 2.5 baths. Gourmet kitchen with granite slab counters and high-end maple cabinets plus walk in pantry; two Thermador convection ovens; Thermador 5-burner gas stove; Bosch dishwasher. Maple hardwood floors, high-end carpet and window treatments. The entry and living room enjoy a 20' ceiling, there are four skylights, and the rear of the house faces S/SW, providing lots of natural light. The family room has a burn-ban-approved wood-burning fireplace. The master bath is tile w/over-sized shower, soaker tub, two-sink vanity and large walk-in closet. All four bedrooms are upstairs. Washer and dryer are located upstairs w/utility sink and walls of cabinet storage.

Craftsman-style detailing including solid wood, six-panel doors, chair rails, picture box, columns, coffered ceiling.

3-car garage w/one 28' stall. Deck at rear w/natural gas connection.

Nearby services: 1/4 mile to award-winning Hazelwood Elementary and the newly opening Risdon Middle School; 1 mile to 405, 5 miles to I-90 and 12 miles to the center of downtown Seattle. Grocery stores, Starbucks, restaurants, dry cleaners, library, medical clinic, etc. are ~3 miles away. The house has some views of Lake Washington and the Olympic Mountains, and is situated in a quiet culdesac.

No smoking.

Move-in costs include first month's rent plus security deposit equal to monthly rent, and a per adult application fee of $40. 12-month minimum term. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/11633-se-76th-ct-newcastle-wa-98056-usa/efc4aff4-ac52-4979-97c6-05347d781fb4

(RLNE5759755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11633 Southeast 76th Court have any available units?
11633 Southeast 76th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newcastle, WA.
What amenities does 11633 Southeast 76th Court have?
Some of 11633 Southeast 76th Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11633 Southeast 76th Court currently offering any rent specials?
11633 Southeast 76th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11633 Southeast 76th Court pet-friendly?
No, 11633 Southeast 76th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newcastle.
Does 11633 Southeast 76th Court offer parking?
Yes, 11633 Southeast 76th Court offers parking.
Does 11633 Southeast 76th Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11633 Southeast 76th Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11633 Southeast 76th Court have a pool?
No, 11633 Southeast 76th Court does not have a pool.
Does 11633 Southeast 76th Court have accessible units?
No, 11633 Southeast 76th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11633 Southeast 76th Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11633 Southeast 76th Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11633 Southeast 76th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11633 Southeast 76th Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE
Newcastle, WA 98059
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road
Newcastle, WA 98059
Tria
12833 Newcastle Way
Newcastle, WA 98056
Cedar Rim Apartments
7920 110th Ave SE #1005
Newcastle, WA 98056
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive
Newcastle, WA 98059

Similar Pages

Newcastle 1 BedroomsNewcastle 2 Bedrooms
Newcastle Apartments with BalconyNewcastle Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Newcastle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WA
Snoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College