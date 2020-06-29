11633 Southeast 76th Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020



Beautiful home with 4 bedrooms plus bonus/loft area upstairs, has 2.5 baths. Gourmet kitchen with granite slab counters and high-end maple cabinets plus walk in pantry; two Thermador convection ovens; Thermador 5-burner gas stove; Bosch dishwasher. Maple hardwood floors, high-end carpet and window treatments. The entry and living room enjoy a 20' ceiling, there are four skylights, and the rear of the house faces S/SW, providing lots of natural light. The family room has a burn-ban-approved wood-burning fireplace. The master bath is tile w/over-sized shower, soaker tub, two-sink vanity and large walk-in closet. All four bedrooms are upstairs. Washer and dryer are located upstairs w/utility sink and walls of cabinet storage.



Craftsman-style detailing including solid wood, six-panel doors, chair rails, picture box, columns, coffered ceiling.



3-car garage w/one 28' stall. Deck at rear w/natural gas connection.



Nearby services: 1/4 mile to award-winning Hazelwood Elementary and the newly opening Risdon Middle School; 1 mile to 405, 5 miles to I-90 and 12 miles to the center of downtown Seattle. Grocery stores, Starbucks, restaurants, dry cleaners, library, medical clinic, etc. are ~3 miles away. The house has some views of Lake Washington and the Olympic Mountains, and is situated in a quiet culdesac.



No smoking.



Move-in costs include first month's rent plus security deposit equal to monthly rent, and a per adult application fee of $40. 12-month minimum term. Pets considered on a case by case basis.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/11633-se-76th-ct-newcastle-wa-98056-usa/efc4aff4-ac52-4979-97c6-05347d781fb4



(RLNE5759755)