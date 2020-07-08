All apartments in Mukilteo
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:07 AM

5628 112th Pl Sw

5628 112th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5628 112th Place Southwest, Mukilteo, WA 98275
Harbour Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Natural light streams through the abundance of windows in this comfortable 3 bedroom home on a quiet street in Harbour Pointe, Mukilteo.

Walkable neighborhood with parks, shopping, dining and golfing with a short drive to the beach and ferry. Ideal location for commuters - close to Boeing, Paine Field Airport, Alderwood Mall, I-5 and 405. Located in the Award-winning Mukilteo School District.

The main floor includes the kitchen, living room, dining room, family room and powder bathroom. There are two gas fireplaces and multiple sliding doors that open up the home to the expansive deck and large fenced backyard. The kitchen has two pantries, ample counter space and a breakfast nook. Upstairs is the guest bathroom, 2 bedrooms, plus a large master bedroom with bay window and two closets. Parking and additional storage is easy with a 2 car garage plus a large driveway.

$2,7000/mo, First and Last months rent (is the move in fee - $5,400) plus additional $300 non refundable pet fee ($250 added per additional pet). This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Emailing and/or text messaging is preferred for contacting. Owner pays HOA, gas and landscaping. Tenant pays utilities such as electricity, trash, sewer and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5628 112th Pl Sw have any available units?
5628 112th Pl Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
What amenities does 5628 112th Pl Sw have?
Some of 5628 112th Pl Sw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5628 112th Pl Sw currently offering any rent specials?
5628 112th Pl Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 112th Pl Sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 5628 112th Pl Sw is pet friendly.
Does 5628 112th Pl Sw offer parking?
Yes, 5628 112th Pl Sw offers parking.
Does 5628 112th Pl Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5628 112th Pl Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 112th Pl Sw have a pool?
No, 5628 112th Pl Sw does not have a pool.
Does 5628 112th Pl Sw have accessible units?
No, 5628 112th Pl Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 5628 112th Pl Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5628 112th Pl Sw has units with dishwashers.
Does 5628 112th Pl Sw have units with air conditioning?
No, 5628 112th Pl Sw does not have units with air conditioning.

