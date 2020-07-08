5628 112th Pl Sw

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Natural light streams through the abundance of windows in this comfortable 3 bedroom home on a quiet street in Harbour Pointe, Mukilteo.



Walkable neighborhood with parks, shopping, dining and golfing with a short drive to the beach and ferry. Ideal location for commuters - close to Boeing, Paine Field Airport, Alderwood Mall, I-5 and 405. Located in the Award-winning Mukilteo School District.



The main floor includes the kitchen, living room, dining room, family room and powder bathroom. There are two gas fireplaces and multiple sliding doors that open up the home to the expansive deck and large fenced backyard. The kitchen has two pantries, ample counter space and a breakfast nook. Upstairs is the guest bathroom, 2 bedrooms, plus a large master bedroom with bay window and two closets. Parking and additional storage is easy with a 2 car garage plus a large driveway.



$2,7000/mo, First and Last months rent (is the move in fee - $5,400) plus additional $300 non refundable pet fee ($250 added per additional pet). This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Emailing and/or text messaging is preferred for contacting. Owner pays HOA, gas and landscaping. Tenant pays utilities such as electricity, trash, sewer and water.