4830 Ellis Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Camden - Mukilteo 2 bedroom 2 1/4 bath Townhouse! - The Camden in Mukilteo! Fabulous 2 bdrm 2.25 bath townhouse. Dining & kitchen offer cherry floors, ss appliances & deck. Fireplace in living room along with another deck off back door w/greenbelt, quiet & peaceful setting. The Bedrooms are on the top floor, both master suites, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets & private bathrooms. Small pets consider cbc w/additional security deposit & $250 non refundable pet fee. Mukilteo School District. Avail 5/10/19

Terms: 1st & Security deposit. Landlord does not accept reusable tenant screening reports.

Listed by: Tricia Jacobs | Managing Broker/Realtor

Showings by appt only: Jennie Ugaitafa @ 206-229-5224



(RLNE2629245)