13531 42nd Avenue W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to this unique home with a grand entrance thatâs perfect for multigenerational family living or use the downstairs as Additional Dwelling Unit. Live in this highly desired neighborhood of Faire Harbour in 5 bed/4 bath home. 4 bed & 2 baths upstairs, office/den on main floor w/ frml living rm, a frml dining, a big kitchen w/ dining & family room.Washer/dryer on main level & door out to deck. Best part is an extra living area.Lower level has full kitchen, bath w/ big walk in shower, bdrm, extra office/game room + living area. 2nd set washer/dryer in lower unit.Lower level also has sliding door to walk out to back yard. Total Sqft = 3,604.with 5 total bedrooms & 4 bathrooms w/ 3 car garage. Rent is $3695/month plus utilities. Cat ok with $500 refundable pet deposit and extra $25/month pet rent. Please no smoking. There is a $45 application fee/per adult. Please contact Judy Comstock of Renters Warehouse at 612-616-3473 to schedule a showing. video: https://youtu.be/S7nwraMAAIw