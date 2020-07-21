All apartments in Mukilteo
13531 42nd Avenue W
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:35 PM

13531 42nd Avenue W

13531 42nd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

13531 42nd Avenue West, Mukilteo, WA 98275
Harbour Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to this unique home with a grand entrance thatâs perfect for multigenerational family living or use the downstairs as Additional Dwelling Unit. Live in this highly desired neighborhood of Faire Harbour in 5 bed/4 bath home. 4 bed & 2 baths upstairs, office/den on main floor w/ frml living rm, a frml dining, a big kitchen w/ dining & family room.Washer/dryer on main level & door out to deck. Best part is an extra living area.Lower level has full kitchen, bath w/ big walk in shower, bdrm, extra office/game room + living area. 2nd set washer/dryer in lower unit.Lower level also has sliding door to walk out to back yard. Total Sqft = 3,604.with 5 total bedrooms & 4 bathrooms w/ 3 car garage. Rent is $3695/month plus utilities. Cat ok with $500 refundable pet deposit and extra $25/month pet rent. Please no smoking. There is a $45 application fee/per adult. Please contact Judy Comstock of Renters Warehouse at 612-616-3473 to schedule a showing. video: https://youtu.be/S7nwraMAAIw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13531 42nd Avenue W have any available units?
13531 42nd Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
What amenities does 13531 42nd Avenue W have?
Some of 13531 42nd Avenue W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13531 42nd Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
13531 42nd Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13531 42nd Avenue W pet-friendly?
Yes, 13531 42nd Avenue W is pet friendly.
Does 13531 42nd Avenue W offer parking?
Yes, 13531 42nd Avenue W offers parking.
Does 13531 42nd Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13531 42nd Avenue W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13531 42nd Avenue W have a pool?
No, 13531 42nd Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 13531 42nd Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 13531 42nd Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 13531 42nd Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
No, 13531 42nd Avenue W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13531 42nd Avenue W have units with air conditioning?
No, 13531 42nd Avenue W does not have units with air conditioning.
