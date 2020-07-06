All apartments in Mukilteo
Mukilteo, WA
10214 Marine View Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:25 AM

10214 Marine View Drive

10214 Marine View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10214 Marine View Drive, Mukilteo, WA 98275
Harbour Pointe

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Available NOW! -- Mukilteo Waterfront Home. Enjoy this large, 2-story, beautifully updated home on the Mukilteo Bluff w/ breathtaking views of Puget Sound, Whidbey Island and the Olympic Peninsula. The first floor area is almost exclusively hardwood floors while the bedrooms (upstairs) are carpeted. The bathrooms have marble and tile floors. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, gas range/oven, large refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and lots of storage. Enjoy the view indoors from the glass atrium. There is a spacious bonus room which is great for entertaining. Skylights on the upper floor invite light even on the grayest days. Centrally located on the top floor is a Spa near the Master Suite. Watch the ferry boats as they pass back and forth and enjoy the outdoor views and beautiful sunsets behind Possession Point from the very large, west facing deck.
This is a No Smoking No Pets Property, however properly screened and documented service animals are of course welcome without additional deposit or rent. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner us providing basic landscape services.

Recent upgrades include new carpet, fresh paint, gas furnace, hot water heater, central A/C & tile roof. This home is located in a highly sought after community w/award winning schools.

General rental qualifications are: good credit; favorable landlord references; and stable, verifiable income of 2.5 times the monthly rent. Move-in funds required are just the first month's rent, plus a fully refundable $2000 security deposit. Renters' insurance is required.

Viewings are by appointment only. Note VIRTUAL showings are available to those who cannot view in person.

To schedule a viewing, please copy and past the following link:

https://showinghero.com/property/managetenantproperty/NjY0MQ==?opt=1

If you have questions, you can call us at 206-686-3661

Unit is professionally managed by UMANO Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10214 Marine View Drive have any available units?
10214 Marine View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
What amenities does 10214 Marine View Drive have?
Some of 10214 Marine View Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10214 Marine View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10214 Marine View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10214 Marine View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10214 Marine View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mukilteo.
Does 10214 Marine View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10214 Marine View Drive offers parking.
Does 10214 Marine View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10214 Marine View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10214 Marine View Drive have a pool?
No, 10214 Marine View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10214 Marine View Drive have accessible units?
No, 10214 Marine View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10214 Marine View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10214 Marine View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10214 Marine View Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10214 Marine View Drive has units with air conditioning.

