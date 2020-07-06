10214 Marine View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub internet access

Available NOW! -- Mukilteo Waterfront Home. Enjoy this large, 2-story, beautifully updated home on the Mukilteo Bluff w/ breathtaking views of Puget Sound, Whidbey Island and the Olympic Peninsula. The first floor area is almost exclusively hardwood floors while the bedrooms (upstairs) are carpeted. The bathrooms have marble and tile floors. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, gas range/oven, large refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and lots of storage. Enjoy the view indoors from the glass atrium. There is a spacious bonus room which is great for entertaining. Skylights on the upper floor invite light even on the grayest days. Centrally located on the top floor is a Spa near the Master Suite. Watch the ferry boats as they pass back and forth and enjoy the outdoor views and beautiful sunsets behind Possession Point from the very large, west facing deck.

This is a No Smoking No Pets Property, however properly screened and documented service animals are of course welcome without additional deposit or rent. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner us providing basic landscape services.



Recent upgrades include new carpet, fresh paint, gas furnace, hot water heater, central A/C & tile roof. This home is located in a highly sought after community w/award winning schools.



General rental qualifications are: good credit; favorable landlord references; and stable, verifiable income of 2.5 times the monthly rent. Move-in funds required are just the first month's rent, plus a fully refundable $2000 security deposit. Renters' insurance is required.



Viewings are by appointment only. Note VIRTUAL showings are available to those who cannot view in person.



To schedule a viewing, please copy and past the following link:



https://showinghero.com/property/managetenantproperty/NjY0MQ==?opt=1



If you have questions, you can call us at 206-686-3661



Unit is professionally managed by UMANO Property Management.