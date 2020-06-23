6405 234th Pl SW

Amenities

Holiday Special! $500 move in discount on the first month's rent if you sign and move in before Dec 15!



This lovely three-bedroom and two-bathroom single family home is located in the Lake Ballinger neighborhood in Mountlake Terrace. The property is conveniently a two-minute drive or nineteen-minute walk to downtown Mountlake Terrace. It is also situated near restaurants, shopping, entertainment, costo, and a transit center. The lot features a fenced yard with landscaping and a private patioperfect for entertaining guests or some simple outdoor dining, while the interior boasts two fireplaces for climate control, a mini bar, rich hardwood flooring, and a fourth room that can be used as an additional bedroom or den. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth hardwood countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For vehicles, a single-car garage with driveway parking and plenty of street parking is available.



Nearby parks:

Ballinger Lake Park, Veterans Memorial Park and Off Leash Dog Park



Nearby Schools:

Mountlake Terrace Elementary School - 1.21 miles, 3/10

Mountlake Terrace High School - 1.79 miles, 6/10

Terrace Park School - 0.73 miles, 4/10

Grace Chapel Christian School - 0.77 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

410 Mariner P&R Seattle - 0.2 miles

415 North Lynnwood Seattle - 0.2 miles

435 Mill Creek Seattle - 0.2 miles

413 Swamp Creek P&R Seattle - 0.2 miles



