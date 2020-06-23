All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Home
/
Mountlake Terrace, WA
/
6405 234th Pl SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6405 234th Pl SW

6405 234th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6405 234th Place Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Lake Ballinger

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Holiday Special! $500 move in discount on the first month's rent if you sign and move in before Dec 15!

This lovely three-bedroom and two-bathroom single family home is located in the Lake Ballinger neighborhood in Mountlake Terrace. The property is conveniently a two-minute drive or nineteen-minute walk to downtown Mountlake Terrace. It is also situated near restaurants, shopping, entertainment, costo, and a transit center. The lot features a fenced yard with landscaping and a private patioperfect for entertaining guests or some simple outdoor dining, while the interior boasts two fireplaces for climate control, a mini bar, rich hardwood flooring, and a fourth room that can be used as an additional bedroom or den. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth hardwood countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For vehicles, a single-car garage with driveway parking and plenty of street parking is available.

Nearby parks:
Ballinger Lake Park, Veterans Memorial Park and Off Leash Dog Park

Nearby Schools:
Mountlake Terrace Elementary School - 1.21 miles, 3/10
Mountlake Terrace High School - 1.79 miles, 6/10
Terrace Park School - 0.73 miles, 4/10
Grace Chapel Christian School - 0.77 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
410 Mariner P&R Seattle - 0.2 miles
415 North Lynnwood Seattle - 0.2 miles
435 Mill Creek Seattle - 0.2 miles
413 Swamp Creek P&R Seattle - 0.2 miles

(RLNE4479596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6405 234th Pl SW have any available units?
6405 234th Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 6405 234th Pl SW have?
Some of 6405 234th Pl SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6405 234th Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
6405 234th Pl SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6405 234th Pl SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6405 234th Pl SW is pet friendly.
Does 6405 234th Pl SW offer parking?
Yes, 6405 234th Pl SW does offer parking.
Does 6405 234th Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6405 234th Pl SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6405 234th Pl SW have a pool?
No, 6405 234th Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 6405 234th Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 6405 234th Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 6405 234th Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6405 234th Pl SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 6405 234th Pl SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6405 234th Pl SW has units with air conditioning.
