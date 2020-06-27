23815 Cedar Ct #1

Amenities

Great Contemporary 3 beds in Mountlake Terrace, right off Cedar Way - Gorgeous NW contemporary home with an open floor plan featuring living room, kitchen island, dining room and a private deck overlooking greenbelt. Spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances, under mount sink, breakfast bar and beech cabinets. Large master suite with walk-in closet. 2 car garage plus storage space. Home is wired for generator, tenant to install proper outlet and equipment. Great location Easy access to Seattle and Eastside via I-5, I-405, MLT Park & Ride. Terrace Creek Park, theater, restaurants & shopping center within short distance!!



Edmond School District, Terrace Park School and Mountlake Terrace HS. Tenant to verify.



First, last and security deposit to move-in. $43 non-refundable application fee per adult. No pets, no smoking. Washer/Dryer in unit. For showing, please call or text Toni at 425-327-0446. Appointment required.



No Pets Allowed



