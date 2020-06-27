All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:18 PM

23815 Cedar Ct #1

23815 Cedar Way · No Longer Available
Location

23815 Cedar Way, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Cedar Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Great Contemporary 3 beds in Mountlake Terrace, right off Cedar Way - Gorgeous NW contemporary home with an open floor plan featuring living room, kitchen island, dining room and a private deck overlooking greenbelt. Spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances, under mount sink, breakfast bar and beech cabinets. Large master suite with walk-in closet. 2 car garage plus storage space. Home is wired for generator, tenant to install proper outlet and equipment. Great location Easy access to Seattle and Eastside via I-5, I-405, MLT Park & Ride. Terrace Creek Park, theater, restaurants & shopping center within short distance!!

Edmond School District, Terrace Park School and Mountlake Terrace HS. Tenant to verify.

First, last and security deposit to move-in. $43 non-refundable application fee per adult. No pets, no smoking. Washer/Dryer in unit. For showing, please call or text Toni at 425-327-0446. Appointment required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4268239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23815 Cedar Ct #1 have any available units?
23815 Cedar Ct #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 23815 Cedar Ct #1 have?
Some of 23815 Cedar Ct #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23815 Cedar Ct #1 currently offering any rent specials?
23815 Cedar Ct #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23815 Cedar Ct #1 pet-friendly?
No, 23815 Cedar Ct #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountlake Terrace.
Does 23815 Cedar Ct #1 offer parking?
Yes, 23815 Cedar Ct #1 offers parking.
Does 23815 Cedar Ct #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23815 Cedar Ct #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23815 Cedar Ct #1 have a pool?
No, 23815 Cedar Ct #1 does not have a pool.
Does 23815 Cedar Ct #1 have accessible units?
No, 23815 Cedar Ct #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 23815 Cedar Ct #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23815 Cedar Ct #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23815 Cedar Ct #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23815 Cedar Ct #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
