All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Find more places like 22604 63rd Place W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountlake Terrace, WA
/
22604 63rd Place W
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

22604 63rd Place W

22604 63rd Place West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mountlake Terrace
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

22604 63rd Place West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Melody Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application Pending!! Spacious Home with Fenced yard!!! New carpet and updated interiors - This home is perfect for you! Walking in you'll see the large living area that includes a fireplace to make it extra cozy. Around the corner is the dining area and kitchen, which opens up to the spacious fully fenced backyard. Down the hall are the 4 cozy bedrooms and 1 and 3/4 bathrooms, the second bathroom includes a stand up shower. This home has two carports for parking and is located just inside the Mountlake terrace and Lynnwood border. This home is super close to lots of shopping and grocery shopping. It's also very close to the Interurban trail. Don't miss this opportunity to see this home, it wont last long!

SQ. FT: 1,298

Year Built: 1954

County: Snohomish

School District: Edmonds

Elementary School: Mountlake Terrace

Junior High/Middle School: Brier Terrace

High School: Mountlake Terrace

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are
submitted)

Pet Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis with owner approval. Additional deposit per pet required.

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Included in Rent: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1,950.00

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $350.00

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email
inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE4820873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22604 63rd Place W have any available units?
22604 63rd Place W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 22604 63rd Place W have?
Some of 22604 63rd Place W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22604 63rd Place W currently offering any rent specials?
22604 63rd Place W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22604 63rd Place W pet-friendly?
Yes, 22604 63rd Place W is pet friendly.
Does 22604 63rd Place W offer parking?
Yes, 22604 63rd Place W offers parking.
Does 22604 63rd Place W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22604 63rd Place W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22604 63rd Place W have a pool?
No, 22604 63rd Place W does not have a pool.
Does 22604 63rd Place W have accessible units?
No, 22604 63rd Place W does not have accessible units.
Does 22604 63rd Place W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22604 63rd Place W has units with dishwashers.
Does 22604 63rd Place W have units with air conditioning?
No, 22604 63rd Place W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Quartz Creek Apartments
4710 212th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Maple Glen Apartments
5424 212th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Similar Pages

Mountlake Terrace 2 BedroomsMountlake Terrace Apartments under $1500
Mountlake Terrace Apartments with BalconyMountlake Terrace Apartments with Gym
Mountlake Terrace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade View

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College