22604 63rd Place W

Application Pending!! Spacious Home with Fenced yard!!! New carpet and updated interiors - This home is perfect for you! Walking in you'll see the large living area that includes a fireplace to make it extra cozy. Around the corner is the dining area and kitchen, which opens up to the spacious fully fenced backyard. Down the hall are the 4 cozy bedrooms and 1 and 3/4 bathrooms, the second bathroom includes a stand up shower. This home has two carports for parking and is located just inside the Mountlake terrace and Lynnwood border. This home is super close to lots of shopping and grocery shopping. It's also very close to the Interurban trail. Don't miss this opportunity to see this home, it wont last long!



SQ. FT: 1,298



Year Built: 1954



County: Snohomish



School District: Edmonds



Elementary School: Mountlake Terrace



Junior High/Middle School: Brier Terrace



High School: Mountlake Terrace



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are

submitted)



Pet Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis with owner approval. Additional deposit per pet required.



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Included in Rent: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises



Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:



Refundable Security Deposit: $1,950.00



Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00



Non-Refundable Fee: $350.00



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed



24 Hour Maintenance



Online Rent Payments Available



