Home
/
Mountlake Terrace, WA
/
21305 52nd Ave W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21305 52nd Ave W

21305 52nd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

21305 52nd Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
North Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
Renovated 1 Bedroom at Pheasant Hill Condominium - Come check out this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment at the very well maintained Pheasant Hill Condominium's. Beautiful hardwood floors in the living room with fireplace. Kitchen with large refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and eating space. Extra storage space off the living room. Ample closet space in the bedroom. Small fenced patio with grass area.

Access to club house featuring a fitness center, pool and sauna!

Includes 2 parking spaces. 1 pet allowed. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21305 52nd Ave W have any available units?
21305 52nd Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 21305 52nd Ave W have?
Some of 21305 52nd Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21305 52nd Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
21305 52nd Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21305 52nd Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 21305 52nd Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 21305 52nd Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 21305 52nd Ave W offers parking.
Does 21305 52nd Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21305 52nd Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21305 52nd Ave W have a pool?
Yes, 21305 52nd Ave W has a pool.
Does 21305 52nd Ave W have accessible units?
No, 21305 52nd Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 21305 52nd Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21305 52nd Ave W has units with dishwashers.
Does 21305 52nd Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 21305 52nd Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
