21305 52nd Ave W

Renovated 1 Bedroom at Pheasant Hill Condominium - Come check out this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment at the very well maintained Pheasant Hill Condominium's. Beautiful hardwood floors in the living room with fireplace. Kitchen with large refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and eating space. Extra storage space off the living room. Ample closet space in the bedroom. Small fenced patio with grass area.



Access to club house featuring a fitness center, pool and sauna!



Includes 2 parking spaces. 1 pet allowed. No smoking.



