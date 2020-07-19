891 23rd Ave

Amenities
Available 03/04/19 HOT new home for rent! Huge Lot! Move in Ready! - Property Id: 96095
My wife and I are renting our home. This AMAZING like NEW (Built in August 2016) Milton Washington home is ready for tenants that want a very large backyard and a lot that sits on approximately a 0.5 acre. This home still has the new home smell with custom paint, granite counter tops, laminate flooring and countless upgrades! This home is walking distance to Safeway, Fitness Centers and Schools/Daycare Centers. (Discovery, Endeavor and Surprise Lake). Minutes away from I-5 and 167. This neighborhood is extremely quiet and safe to walk at night. At 2300 square feet, this wonderful two-story home includes a living room, dining room, casual dining area, with all like new stainless-steel appliances, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, loft, upstairs laundry complete with a washer/dryer. Kitchen includes a gas range, a dual door refrigerator with bottom freezer, dishwasher, microwave and loads of counter and cupboard space. here is also a spacious 2 car garage. This home sits in a very private setting.
No Pets Allowed
