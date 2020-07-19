All apartments in Milton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

891 23rd Ave

891 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

891 23rd Avenue, Milton, WA 98354

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
garage
Available 03/04/19 HOT new home for rent! Huge Lot! Move in Ready! - Property Id: 96095

My wife and I are renting our home. This AMAZING like NEW (Built in August 2016) Milton Washington home is ready for tenants that want a very large backyard and a lot that sits on approximately a 0.5 acre. This home still has the new home smell with custom paint, granite counter tops, laminate flooring and countless upgrades! This home is walking distance to Safeway, Fitness Centers and Schools/Daycare Centers. (Discovery, Endeavor and Surprise Lake). Minutes away from I-5 and 167. This neighborhood is extremely quiet and safe to walk at night. At 2300 square feet, this wonderful two-story home includes a living room, dining room, casual dining area, with all like new stainless-steel appliances, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, loft, upstairs laundry complete with a washer/dryer. Kitchen includes a gas range, a dual door refrigerator with bottom freezer, dishwasher, microwave and loads of counter and cupboard space. here is also a spacious 2 car garage. This home sits in a very private setting.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96095
Property Id 96095

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4647029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 891 23rd Ave have any available units?
891 23rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, WA.
What amenities does 891 23rd Ave have?
Some of 891 23rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 891 23rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
891 23rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 891 23rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 891 23rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 891 23rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 891 23rd Ave offers parking.
Does 891 23rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 891 23rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 891 23rd Ave have a pool?
No, 891 23rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 891 23rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 891 23rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 891 23rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 891 23rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 891 23rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 891 23rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
