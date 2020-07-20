All apartments in Milton
Last updated May 29 2019 at 7:43 AM

7109 Pacific Hwy. E

7109 Washington Highway 99 · No Longer Available
Location

7109 Washington Highway 99, Milton, WA 98354

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cute, little 2-br home is tucked away on Pacific Hwy., and is centrally located to everything. I-5, Tacoma, Fife, Federal Way, Hwy. 18, SeaTac Mall, everything is just minutes away.

This house sits atop a knoll with a 1-car garage and has a territorial view. It has been completely updated and has many fine appointments! The large, fenced backyard has a gentle slope to it and a nice patio for visiting or sunbathing.

Walk in the entry to original, refinished, hardwood flooring -- no laminate flooring here! A large picture window brings the light and view into the home. All windows are vinyl.

At one end of the living room is the remodeled kitchen. The kitchen has all stainless appliances including: glasstop, digital, self-cleaning, electric range; side-by-side fridge with water & ice; dishwasher, and; over-range microwave. A double stainless sink sits below a window looking out over the backyard. Plenty of cabinetry make it easy to store food and dishes.

There are 2 bedrooms, with one bedroom slightly larger than the other. Both bedrooms are served by a full bath with tile surround.

Terms: 10-month lease. $1,300 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking inside (incl marijuana). No pets. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement reserves this home for you so no one else can rent it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7109 Pacific Hwy. E have any available units?
7109 Pacific Hwy. E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, WA.
What amenities does 7109 Pacific Hwy. E have?
Some of 7109 Pacific Hwy. E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7109 Pacific Hwy. E currently offering any rent specials?
7109 Pacific Hwy. E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 Pacific Hwy. E pet-friendly?
No, 7109 Pacific Hwy. E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 7109 Pacific Hwy. E offer parking?
Yes, 7109 Pacific Hwy. E offers parking.
Does 7109 Pacific Hwy. E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7109 Pacific Hwy. E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 Pacific Hwy. E have a pool?
No, 7109 Pacific Hwy. E does not have a pool.
Does 7109 Pacific Hwy. E have accessible units?
No, 7109 Pacific Hwy. E does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 Pacific Hwy. E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7109 Pacific Hwy. E has units with dishwashers.
Does 7109 Pacific Hwy. E have units with air conditioning?
No, 7109 Pacific Hwy. E does not have units with air conditioning.
