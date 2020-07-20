7109 Pacific Hwy. E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This cute, little 2-br home is tucked away on Pacific Hwy., and is centrally located to everything. I-5, Tacoma, Fife, Federal Way, Hwy. 18, SeaTac Mall, everything is just minutes away.



This house sits atop a knoll with a 1-car garage and has a territorial view. It has been completely updated and has many fine appointments! The large, fenced backyard has a gentle slope to it and a nice patio for visiting or sunbathing.



Walk in the entry to original, refinished, hardwood flooring -- no laminate flooring here! A large picture window brings the light and view into the home. All windows are vinyl.



At one end of the living room is the remodeled kitchen. The kitchen has all stainless appliances including: glasstop, digital, self-cleaning, electric range; side-by-side fridge with water & ice; dishwasher, and; over-range microwave. A double stainless sink sits below a window looking out over the backyard. Plenty of cabinetry make it easy to store food and dishes.



There are 2 bedrooms, with one bedroom slightly larger than the other. Both bedrooms are served by a full bath with tile surround.



Terms: 10-month lease. $1,300 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking inside (incl marijuana). No pets. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement reserves this home for you so no one else can rent it.