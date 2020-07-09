Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

2410 Milton Way Unit D Available 06/01/20 Traditional Townhome Nesteled in the Heart of Edgewood - Great, convenient location with easy access to I-5, Hwy 167 and Hwy 18. This townhouse features a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, microwave, granite counter tops, and modern lighting. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and there is a private backyard patio right off the dining room, perfect for a bbq and small garden, in addition, there is a 1/2 bath on the main floor. Upstairs you will find the master suite with a large walk-in closet and full bath; the second bedroom, main bathroom and laundry area with full size washer and dryer.



Rent: $1650.00

Security Deposit $1650.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Application Fee: $60.00 per adult

Pets: Dogs under 25 lbs, over 2 years old with $500 non-refundable pet fee



Utilities: water, sewer, garbage included

Tenant pays for electricity and gas



No Cats Allowed



