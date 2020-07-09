All apartments in Milton
2410 Milton Way Unit D
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2410 Milton Way Unit D

2410 Milton Way · No Longer Available
Location

2410 Milton Way, Milton, WA 98354

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2410 Milton Way Unit D Available 06/01/20 Traditional Townhome Nesteled in the Heart of Edgewood - Great, convenient location with easy access to I-5, Hwy 167 and Hwy 18. This townhouse features a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, microwave, granite counter tops, and modern lighting. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and there is a private backyard patio right off the dining room, perfect for a bbq and small garden, in addition, there is a 1/2 bath on the main floor. Upstairs you will find the master suite with a large walk-in closet and full bath; the second bedroom, main bathroom and laundry area with full size washer and dryer.

Rent: $1650.00
Security Deposit $1650.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Application Fee: $60.00 per adult
Pets: Dogs under 25 lbs, over 2 years old with $500 non-refundable pet fee

Utilities: water, sewer, garbage included
Tenant pays for electricity and gas

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2121188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Milton Way Unit D have any available units?
2410 Milton Way Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, WA.
What amenities does 2410 Milton Way Unit D have?
Some of 2410 Milton Way Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Milton Way Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Milton Way Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Milton Way Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 Milton Way Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 2410 Milton Way Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 2410 Milton Way Unit D offers parking.
Does 2410 Milton Way Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 Milton Way Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Milton Way Unit D have a pool?
No, 2410 Milton Way Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 2410 Milton Way Unit D have accessible units?
No, 2410 Milton Way Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Milton Way Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 Milton Way Unit D has units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 Milton Way Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 2410 Milton Way Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.

