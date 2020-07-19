2311 Milton Way

Amenities
Take in the beauty of the beautiful northwest from most every room in this luxurious spacious 2 bdrm 2 1/2 ba condo. It has everything to make coming home rewarding, relaxing and secure. Enjoy the full unobstructed views from every room. Guest Suite and private bath on entry level. Main level has a great kitchen and dining room with sunken living room. The huge master suite is on its own floor with en-suite bath. Go kayaking (2 kayaks inc). Private lake access! Rent $ $2100 per month. Deposit is equal to the rent. There's a $157 admin processing fee. Non Indoor Smokers. Pet fee $300 non refundable. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (650+) Criminal &amp; Civil background checks reviewed. Excellent rental history, income must be 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application on our website. Renters Ins required. Call or Text Lee @ 253 329-4061