2311 Milton Way

Amenities

pet friendly guest suite fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite pet friendly

Take in the beauty of the beautiful northwest from most every room in this luxurious spacious 2 bdrm 2 1/2 ba condo. It has everything to make coming home rewarding, relaxing and secure. Enjoy the full unobstructed views from every room. Guest Suite and private bath on entry level. Main level has a great kitchen and dining room with sunken living room. The huge master suite is on its own floor with en-suite bath. Go kayaking (2 kayaks inc). Private lake access! Rent $ $2100 per month. Deposit is equal to the rent. There's a $157 admin processing fee. Non Indoor Smokers. Pet fee $300 non refundable. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (650+) Criminal &amp; Civil background checks reviewed. Excellent rental history, income must be 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application on our website. Renters Ins required. Call or Text Lee @ 253 329-4061