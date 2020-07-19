All apartments in Milton
Last updated March 19 2019

2311 Milton Way

2311 Milton Way · No Longer Available
Location

2311 Milton Way, Milton, WA 98354

Amenities

Take in the beauty of the beautiful northwest from most every room in this luxurious spacious 2 bdrm 2 1/2 ba condo. It has everything to make coming home rewarding, relaxing and secure. Enjoy the full unobstructed views from every room. Guest Suite and private bath on entry level. Main level has a great kitchen and dining room with sunken living room. The huge master suite is on its own floor with en-suite bath. Go kayaking (2 kayaks inc). Private lake access! Rent $ $2100 per month. Deposit is equal to the rent. There's a $157 admin processing fee. Non Indoor Smokers. Pet fee $300 non refundable. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (650+) Criminal &amp;amp; Civil background checks reviewed. Excellent rental history, income must be 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application on our website. Renters Ins required. Call or Text Lee @ 253 329-4061

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 2311 Milton Way have any available units?
2311 Milton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, WA.
What amenities does 2311 Milton Way have?
Some of 2311 Milton Way's amenities include pet friendly, guest suite, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 Milton Way currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Milton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Milton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 Milton Way is pet friendly.
Does 2311 Milton Way offer parking?
No, 2311 Milton Way does not offer parking.
Does 2311 Milton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 Milton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Milton Way have a pool?
No, 2311 Milton Way does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Milton Way have accessible units?
No, 2311 Milton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Milton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 Milton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 Milton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2311 Milton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
