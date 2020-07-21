1609 Taylor St

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Must See Renovated Gem in Milton - This spacious 4 bedroom has fresh paint and carpet throughout. Newly renovated bathrooms with new lighting and vanities. 2 car garage with plenty of storage, includes an attached covered parking perfect for a boat, camper or additional parking. Fully fenced yard located in the heart of Milton. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with owners approval and a $500 additional deposit.



**More Photos Coming Soon**



Dustin@HavenRent.com



#6002



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5434478)