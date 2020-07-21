All apartments in Milton
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

1609 Taylor St

1609 Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Taylor Street, Milton, WA 98354

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Must See Renovated Gem in Milton - This spacious 4 bedroom has fresh paint and carpet throughout. Newly renovated bathrooms with new lighting and vanities. 2 car garage with plenty of storage, includes an attached covered parking perfect for a boat, camper or additional parking. Fully fenced yard located in the heart of Milton. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with owners approval and a $500 additional deposit.

**More Photos Coming Soon**

Dustin@HavenRent.com

#6002

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5434478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Taylor St have any available units?
1609 Taylor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, WA.
What amenities does 1609 Taylor St have?
Some of 1609 Taylor St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Taylor St currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Taylor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Taylor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 Taylor St is pet friendly.
Does 1609 Taylor St offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Taylor St offers parking.
Does 1609 Taylor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Taylor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Taylor St have a pool?
No, 1609 Taylor St does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Taylor St have accessible units?
No, 1609 Taylor St does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Taylor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Taylor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Taylor St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 Taylor St does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

