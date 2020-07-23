All apartments in Mill Creek
Last updated July 18 2020 at 11:40 AM

16314 40th Drive Southeast

16314 40th Dr SE · (253) 649-6006
Location

16314 40th Dr SE, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful Bennett Home up for rent! In great conditon, with Cherry wood floors and wainscotting. Formal living room and formal dining room. Family room off kitchen all in hardwoods. Main floor den has closet could be 5th bedroom. 3/4 bath on main floor as well. Upstairs had huge master bedroom with five piece bath. All tile. Huge walk in closet. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and a huge bonus room that also has a closet. Upstairs laundry room and 3 car garage

Pets Welcome ( Subject to approval with pet fee )

Rent $2800.00
Deposit $2800.00
$250 non refundable admin fee

Contact Vista Property Management for more information

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,150, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $3,150, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16314 40th Drive Southeast have any available units?
16314 40th Drive Southeast has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16314 40th Drive Southeast have?
Some of 16314 40th Drive Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16314 40th Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
16314 40th Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16314 40th Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 16314 40th Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 16314 40th Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 16314 40th Drive Southeast offers parking.
Does 16314 40th Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16314 40th Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16314 40th Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 16314 40th Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 16314 40th Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 16314 40th Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 16314 40th Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 16314 40th Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16314 40th Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 16314 40th Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
