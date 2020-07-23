16314 40th Drive Southeast

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Wonderful Bennett Home up for rent! In great conditon, with Cherry wood floors and wainscotting. Formal living room and formal dining room. Family room off kitchen all in hardwoods. Main floor den has closet could be 5th bedroom. 3/4 bath on main floor as well. Upstairs had huge master bedroom with five piece bath. All tile. Huge walk in closet. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and a huge bonus room that also has a closet. Upstairs laundry room and 3 car garage



Pets Welcome ( Subject to approval with pet fee )



Rent $2800.00

Deposit $2800.00

$250 non refundable admin fee



Contact Vista Property Management for more information



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.