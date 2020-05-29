All apartments in Mercer Island
Find more places like 3278 80th Avenue SE Unit# 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mercer Island, WA
/
3278 80th Avenue SE Unit# 1
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

3278 80th Avenue SE Unit# 1

3278 80th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mercer Island
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3278 80th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA 98040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Condo in Mercer Island - Beautiful Woodlake Condo located within walking distance of everything downtown Mercer Island has to offer. Large private deck creates additional outdoor living space, terrific for entertaining. Spacious living room with fireplace. Oversized Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and attached bath. Enjoy the common amenities, including an outdoor pool and clubhouse. This home in this prime location will not last, they rarely come up for rent.
End unit condo
1 Reserved covered parking space, Lots of guest parking for second car, Pet friendly, Very large additional private storage room, Fireplace, Bike racks, Washer and dryer in unit, Breakfast bar, Spacious master bedroom, Kitchen features stainless steel appliances
Minutes from downtown Mercer Island shopping, I-90, park & ride, downtown Seattle & Bellevue. Easy freeway access,
Outdoor pool, Clubhouse access,Community on dead-end street, Highly rated Mercer Island School District
Schedule a viewing today at www.rentseattle.com or https://showmojo.com/l/8a7c1a8096
Call 206-577-0581 or email teamlisa@rpapm.com
$45 application fee per adult occupant. First mths rent, security deposit and cleaning fee to move in. $30 per mth Pet Rent per pet. Offering 9 month lease to start. Complex is undergoing construction to update roof and exterior. Due to be finished by Spring.
Renter's liability Insurance required and part of our Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

(RLNE4384833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3278 80th Avenue SE Unit# 1 have any available units?
3278 80th Avenue SE Unit# 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
What amenities does 3278 80th Avenue SE Unit# 1 have?
Some of 3278 80th Avenue SE Unit# 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3278 80th Avenue SE Unit# 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3278 80th Avenue SE Unit# 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3278 80th Avenue SE Unit# 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3278 80th Avenue SE Unit# 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3278 80th Avenue SE Unit# 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3278 80th Avenue SE Unit# 1 offers parking.
Does 3278 80th Avenue SE Unit# 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3278 80th Avenue SE Unit# 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3278 80th Avenue SE Unit# 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3278 80th Avenue SE Unit# 1 has a pool.
Does 3278 80th Avenue SE Unit# 1 have accessible units?
No, 3278 80th Avenue SE Unit# 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3278 80th Avenue SE Unit# 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3278 80th Avenue SE Unit# 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr
Mercer Island, WA 98040
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St
Mercer Island, WA 98040
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE
Mercer Island, WA 98040
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE
Mercer Island, WA 98040
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE
Mercer Island, WA 98040

Similar Pages

Mercer Island 1 BedroomsMercer Island 2 Bedrooms
Mercer Island Apartments with BalconyMercer Island Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mercer Island Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WA
University Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Mercer Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College