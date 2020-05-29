3278 80th Avenue SE Unit# 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Condo in Mercer Island - Beautiful Woodlake Condo located within walking distance of everything downtown Mercer Island has to offer. Large private deck creates additional outdoor living space, terrific for entertaining. Spacious living room with fireplace. Oversized Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and attached bath. Enjoy the common amenities, including an outdoor pool and clubhouse. This home in this prime location will not last, they rarely come up for rent.

End unit condo

1 Reserved covered parking space, Lots of guest parking for second car, Pet friendly, Very large additional private storage room, Fireplace, Bike racks, Washer and dryer in unit, Breakfast bar, Spacious master bedroom, Kitchen features stainless steel appliances

Minutes from downtown Mercer Island shopping, I-90, park & ride, downtown Seattle & Bellevue. Easy freeway access,

Outdoor pool, Clubhouse access,Community on dead-end street, Highly rated Mercer Island School District

Schedule a viewing today at www.rentseattle.com or https://showmojo.com/l/8a7c1a8096

Call 206-577-0581 or email teamlisa@rpapm.com

$45 application fee per adult occupant. First mths rent, security deposit and cleaning fee to move in. $30 per mth Pet Rent per pet. Offering 9 month lease to start. Complex is undergoing construction to update roof and exterior. Due to be finished by Spring.

Renter's liability Insurance required and part of our Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)



