All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 8524 81st Dr NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
8524 81st Dr NE
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

8524 81st Dr NE

8524 81st Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8524 81st Drive Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Getchell

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application Pending!!!!Huge Fenced yard with panoramic views! Walk in closets! Both Family Room & Living Room! - This outstanding home is in a great community, Copper Creek! It is just minutes from Hwy 9 & I-5 in Marysville. You will find terrific standard features like slab granite countertops & hardwoods in the kitchen, along with white painted millwork and a tile surround fireplace. The open floorplan and wonderful features will make this a place you want to call home!

SQ FT:2370

YEAR BUILT: 2007

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Copper Creek

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Marysville
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Kellogg Marsh
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Cedarcrest
HIGH SCHOOL: Marysville Getchell

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply. Refundable Pet Deposit $250 per pet.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1650.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350.00

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

This property may be subject to foreclosure by lender in the future. If property is foreclosed, the new property owner may either give you a new rental agreement or provide you with a sixty-day notice to vacate the property. If Notice is received by you, according to RCW 61.24.143, you are required to abide by the terms of the Notice.

(RLNE5037453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8524 81st Dr NE have any available units?
8524 81st Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8524 81st Dr NE have?
Some of 8524 81st Dr NE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8524 81st Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
8524 81st Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8524 81st Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8524 81st Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 8524 81st Dr NE offer parking?
No, 8524 81st Dr NE does not offer parking.
Does 8524 81st Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8524 81st Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8524 81st Dr NE have a pool?
No, 8524 81st Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 8524 81st Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 8524 81st Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8524 81st Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8524 81st Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with GymMarysville Apartments with Parking
Marysville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Bellingham, WAMill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College