8524 81st Dr NE

Application Pending!!!!Huge Fenced yard with panoramic views! Walk in closets! Both Family Room & Living Room! - This outstanding home is in a great community, Copper Creek! It is just minutes from Hwy 9 & I-5 in Marysville. You will find terrific standard features like slab granite countertops & hardwoods in the kitchen, along with white painted millwork and a tile surround fireplace. The open floorplan and wonderful features will make this a place you want to call home!
SQ FT:2370
YEAR BUILT: 2007
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Copper Creek
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Marysville
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Kellogg Marsh
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Cedarcrest
HIGH SCHOOL: Marysville Getchell
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply. Refundable Pet Deposit $250 per pet.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1650.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
This property may be subject to foreclosure by lender in the future. If property is foreclosed, the new property owner may either give you a new rental agreement or provide you with a sixty-day notice to vacate the property. If Notice is received by you, according to RCW 61.24.143, you are required to abide by the terms of the Notice.
