All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 8415 74th Place Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
8415 74th Place Northeast
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:39 AM

8415 74th Place Northeast

8415 74th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8415 74th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Getchell

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come home to relax in this beautiful spacious home in a quiet serene neighborhood with gorgeous territorial views. You can view the sunset while you relax in the spacious luxurious master bath complete with 5 piece suite. The first floor boasts open living space with fireplace leading to a fully equipped kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. There is plenty of storage in this lovely home as the garage has built in shoe racks as well as shelves and cabinets. Programmable outside light switch, timers in bathroom and laundry and security system are just some of the many features that come with this unique home. 2 car garage with built in cabinets, incredible landscaping and fully fenced back yard are all part of this property. Pets allowed on case by case with additional deposit. This home will not last. Call Zarina today on (425) 296-6610 or email at info@opalpmc.com for a viewing!
Come home to relax in this beautiful spacious home in a quiet serene neighborhood with gorgeous territorial views. You can view the sunset while you relax in the spacious luxurious master bath complete with 5 piece suite. The first floor boasts open living space with fireplace leading to a fully equipped kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. There is plenty of storage in this lovely home as the garage has built in shoe racks as well as shelves and cabinets. Programmable outside light switch, timers in bathroom and laundry and security system are just some of the many features that come with this unique home. 2 car garage with built in cabinets, incredible landscaping and fully fenced back yard are all part of this property. Pets allowed on case by case with additional deposit. This home will not last. Call Zarina today on (425) 296-6610 or email at info@opalpmc.com for a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 74th Place Northeast have any available units?
8415 74th Place Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8415 74th Place Northeast have?
Some of 8415 74th Place Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8415 74th Place Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
8415 74th Place Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 74th Place Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 8415 74th Place Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 8415 74th Place Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 8415 74th Place Northeast offers parking.
Does 8415 74th Place Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8415 74th Place Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 74th Place Northeast have a pool?
No, 8415 74th Place Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 8415 74th Place Northeast have accessible units?
No, 8415 74th Place Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 74th Place Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8415 74th Place Northeast has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with GymMarysville Apartments with Parking
Marysville Apartments with Washer-DryerKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Bellingham, WAMill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College