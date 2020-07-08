7906 59th Ave NE

Amenities

This Cabin is a perfect combination of Old World Charm with Contemporary Updates. This single-family 1 Bedroom with Loft home was originally constructed in 1928. New updates include Brand New Carpet/Flooring throughout, Fresh Paint, New Roof and Newer Appliances and includes a In-Unit stacked Washer/Dryer. The ceiling in the Living room is made of Hardwood Ship-Lap and has access to the Cozy Loft Space. This home is located on a larger than average lot, has plenty of parking and is nestled down a private street in a very Quiet Neighborhood. The balance this home has to offer is rare to find within city limits. The home is located close to many conveniences, (Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, Freeway/Hwy Access) but has a rural feel. Self-Access Showings are available 7 Days/ Week for your safety and convenience. Schedule a Showing Today!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $4,185 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets- (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,395 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,395 | $250 Document fee applies



