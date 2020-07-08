All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 7906 59th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
7906 59th Ave NE
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:28 PM

7906 59th Ave NE

7906 59th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7906 59th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Getchell

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
This Cabin is a perfect combination of Old World Charm with Contemporary Updates. This single-family 1 Bedroom with Loft home was originally constructed in 1928. New updates include Brand New Carpet/Flooring throughout, Fresh Paint, New Roof and Newer Appliances and includes a In-Unit stacked Washer/Dryer. The ceiling in the Living room is made of Hardwood Ship-Lap and has access to the Cozy Loft Space. This home is located on a larger than average lot, has plenty of parking and is nestled down a private street in a very Quiet Neighborhood. The balance this home has to offer is rare to find within city limits. The home is located close to many conveniences, (Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, Freeway/Hwy Access) but has a rural feel. Self-Access Showings are available 7 Days/ Week for your safety and convenience. Schedule a Showing Today!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $4,185 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets- (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,395 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,395 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Carport, Pet allowed with approval, Covered parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7906 59th Ave NE have any available units?
7906 59th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7906 59th Ave NE have?
Some of 7906 59th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7906 59th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7906 59th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7906 59th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7906 59th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 7906 59th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 7906 59th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 7906 59th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7906 59th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7906 59th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7906 59th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7906 59th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7906 59th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7906 59th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7906 59th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with GymMarysville Apartments with Parking
Marysville Apartments with Washer-DryerKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Bellingham, WAMill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College