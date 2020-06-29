7522 56th Pl NE

Amenities
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Stevens School District - Property Id: 224601
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home. Gas heat. 3 car garage. Lake Stevens schools. Washer & dryer included. One year lease required. No pets! Available now. Deposit $2175 All applicants over the age of 18 must qualify independently of one another. Each applicant must make a minimum of twice the rent per month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224601
No Pets Allowed
