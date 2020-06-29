7522 56th Pl NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom Home in Lake Stevens School District - Property Id: 224601



4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home. Gas heat. 3 car garage. Lake Stevens schools. Washer & dryer included. One year lease required. No pets! Available now. Deposit $2175 All applicants over the age of 18 must qualify independently of one another. Each applicant must make a minimum of twice the rent per month.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224601

Property Id 224601



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5558839)