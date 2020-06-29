All apartments in Marysville
7522 56th Pl NE

7522 56th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7522 56th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Stevens School District - Property Id: 224601

4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home. Gas heat. 3 car garage. Lake Stevens schools. Washer & dryer included. One year lease required. No pets! Available now. Deposit $2175 All applicants over the age of 18 must qualify independently of one another. Each applicant must make a minimum of twice the rent per month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224601
Property Id 224601

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5558839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7522 56th Pl NE have any available units?
7522 56th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7522 56th Pl NE have?
Some of 7522 56th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7522 56th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
7522 56th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7522 56th Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 7522 56th Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 7522 56th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 7522 56th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 7522 56th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7522 56th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7522 56th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 7522 56th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 7522 56th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 7522 56th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7522 56th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7522 56th Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
