7309 58th Pl NE

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Clean 3 bedroom home for rent - Property Id: 233848



Extremely clean 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 1930 asf, 2 story home for rent. Attached 2 car garage. Gas heat. Home boasts formal living and dining rooms. Eating area in the kitchen and family room with gas fireplace. Laundry room (w/o appliances) located on main floor. All bedrooms are upstairs. Convenient location. Available now! One small pet - case by case with additional deposit. One year lease required.

**All applicants over the age of 18 must qualify independently of one another. Each applicant must make a minimum of twice the rent per month.

$2300 monthly rent. $2300 security deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233848

Property Id 233848



(RLNE5646370)