Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

7309 58th Pl NE

7309 58th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7309 58th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Jennings Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Clean 3 bedroom home for rent - Property Id: 233848

Extremely clean 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 1930 asf, 2 story home for rent. Attached 2 car garage. Gas heat. Home boasts formal living and dining rooms. Eating area in the kitchen and family room with gas fireplace. Laundry room (w/o appliances) located on main floor. All bedrooms are upstairs. Convenient location. Available now! One small pet - case by case with additional deposit. One year lease required.
**All applicants over the age of 18 must qualify independently of one another. Each applicant must make a minimum of twice the rent per month.
$2300 monthly rent. $2300 security deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233848
Property Id 233848

(RLNE5646370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

