Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
7111 Armar Rd - 3
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:33 PM

7111 Armar Rd - 3

7111 Armar Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7111 Armar Rd, Marysville, WA 98270
Downtown Marysville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
****Showing by appointment only. ++PRIVATE PROPERTY, DO NOT access property without prior showing appointment. ++****

Town house style condo unit, 2 bedrooms + bonus room, 2 full bathrooms, washer/dryer, TWO detached garages (included in rent) provide enclosed parking plus additional storage, clubhouse access. *Flooring is being replaced* Utilities not included in rent. NO ANIMALS.
**Showing by appointment only. **

Unique, Estate Like Property, 4 unit complex conveniently located in south Marysville near Jennings Park, just minutes from I-5 & Hwy 9. Townhouse unit condo with clubhouse access. Detached garages provide enclosed parking plus additional storage. Utilities not included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7111 Armar Rd - 3 have any available units?
7111 Armar Rd - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7111 Armar Rd - 3 have?
Some of 7111 Armar Rd - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7111 Armar Rd - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
7111 Armar Rd - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7111 Armar Rd - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 7111 Armar Rd - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 7111 Armar Rd - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 7111 Armar Rd - 3 offers parking.
Does 7111 Armar Rd - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7111 Armar Rd - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7111 Armar Rd - 3 have a pool?
No, 7111 Armar Rd - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 7111 Armar Rd - 3 have accessible units?
No, 7111 Armar Rd - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 7111 Armar Rd - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7111 Armar Rd - 3 has units with dishwashers.
