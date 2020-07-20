7111 Armar Rd - 3

Amenities

****Showing by appointment only. ++PRIVATE PROPERTY, DO NOT access property without prior showing appointment. ++****



Town house style condo unit, 2 bedrooms + bonus room, 2 full bathrooms, washer/dryer, TWO detached garages (included in rent) provide enclosed parking plus additional storage, clubhouse access. *Flooring is being replaced* Utilities not included in rent. NO ANIMALS.

**Showing by appointment only. **



Unique, Estate Like Property, 4 unit complex conveniently located in south Marysville near Jennings Park, just minutes from I-5 & Hwy 9. Townhouse unit condo with clubhouse access. Detached garages provide enclosed parking plus additional storage. Utilities not included in rent.