Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
7107 85th Ave NE
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

7107 85th Ave NE

7107 85th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7107 85th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Getchell

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Single Family in Marysville - Beautiful home located on the hill in Marysville. Located on a dead end road in a quiet neighborhood just minutes to shoping, I-5 and hwy 9. Home has it all, open floor plan, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters,3 bedrooms plus a large master suite complete with a walk-in closet and soaking tub.
This is a NO pet home.
Owner is looking for a one year lease.
- Questions: Call Heidi (425) 954-7661
- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/20f58ec0cb
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf
- $45 application fee per adult
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5193492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

