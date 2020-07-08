7107 85th Ave NE

Amenities

Single Family in Marysville - Beautiful home located on the hill in Marysville. Located on a dead end road in a quiet neighborhood just minutes to shoping, I-5 and hwy 9. Home has it all, open floor plan, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters,3 bedrooms plus a large master suite complete with a walk-in closet and soaking tub.

This is a NO pet home.

Owner is looking for a one year lease.

- Questions: Call Heidi (425) 954-7661

- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/20f58ec0cb

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

- $45 application fee per adult

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



