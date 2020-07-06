6828 38th Plaza North East

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Trish @ Renters Warehouse for details, 206-482-2179. Elegantly updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home. Beautiful kitchen w/pantry, granite, SS appliances Open floor plan w/dining room, living room & family room w/gas fireplace. Spacious Master bedroom has walk-in closet and private bath with corner soaking tub. Laundry on top floor. Three car garage has plenty of space for cars and toys! Big back deck and fenced back yard are perfect for entertaining. Rent: $2,695.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. No cats. Dogs considered CBC w/deposit, pet rent & owner approval. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal, back-ground checks, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.