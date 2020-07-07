6323 70th Pl NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Single Family Home in Marysville - Nice Rambler in Marysville located in a quiet cul-de-sac. This lovely home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, dining room, and good sized family room with fire place and sliders to the large deck and big back yard. Large master with slider out to deck, double closets & full bath. Kitchen includes dishwasher, refrigerator, range/oven , lots of cabinets and breakfast bar. Home also includes 2 car garage and washer/dryer.

Owner may allow 1 small pet with pet deposit



1st, last, & security deposit required.



- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 or caroline@rpapm.com

- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/891913a0a2

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- $45 application fee per adult

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



No Pets Allowed



