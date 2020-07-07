All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 6323 70th Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
6323 70th Pl NE
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

6323 70th Pl NE

6323 70th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

6323 70th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Jennings Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home in Marysville - Nice Rambler in Marysville located in a quiet cul-de-sac. This lovely home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, dining room, and good sized family room with fire place and sliders to the large deck and big back yard. Large master with slider out to deck, double closets & full bath. Kitchen includes dishwasher, refrigerator, range/oven , lots of cabinets and breakfast bar. Home also includes 2 car garage and washer/dryer.
Owner may allow 1 small pet with pet deposit

1st, last, & security deposit required.

- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 or caroline@rpapm.com
- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/891913a0a2
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5101994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6323 70th Pl NE have any available units?
6323 70th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6323 70th Pl NE have?
Some of 6323 70th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6323 70th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
6323 70th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6323 70th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6323 70th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 6323 70th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 6323 70th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 6323 70th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6323 70th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6323 70th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 6323 70th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 6323 70th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 6323 70th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6323 70th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6323 70th Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMarysville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Marysville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarysville Apartments with Pools
Marysville Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WA
Mill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College