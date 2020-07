Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage range

Meadow Creek Neighborhood 3 Bedroom Rambler. - Nice Rambler in Cul De Sac in the Meadow Creek Park neighborhood. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 Car Garage. Gas Stove top and Gas heat. Large fenced backyard with deck and Washer/Dryer Hook-ups.



No Pets, No Smoking



Please drive by before calling to schedule an appointment. We are looking at setting showings up for 11/26/2019 or 11/27/19



DO NOT APPLY UNTIL YOU HAVE PHYSICALLY SEEN THE INSIDE WITH AN AGENT!!!



