Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
5221 119th Pl NE
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

5221 119th Pl NE

5221 119th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5221 119th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98271
Kellogg Marsh

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Bedroom 2 Bath Rambler in Marysville! - Great Rambler in Marysville, close in location, 3 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan, with all appliances, electric heat, hot water and propane fireplace. Large private fully fenced backyard with apple and pear trees, covered deck, 2 car oversized garage, well maintained home in a great neighborhood! Rent $1,900 and deposit $1900. First months rent and deposit moves you in! No Pets.
Must see!
Call 425-257-2046 for more information or to set up an appointment to view.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5498483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5221 119th Pl NE have any available units?
5221 119th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5221 119th Pl NE have?
Some of 5221 119th Pl NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5221 119th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
5221 119th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5221 119th Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 5221 119th Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 5221 119th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 5221 119th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 5221 119th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5221 119th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5221 119th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 5221 119th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 5221 119th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 5221 119th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5221 119th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5221 119th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.

