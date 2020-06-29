5221 119th Pl NE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Bedroom 2 Bath Rambler in Marysville! - Great Rambler in Marysville, close in location, 3 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan, with all appliances, electric heat, hot water and propane fireplace. Large private fully fenced backyard with apple and pear trees, covered deck, 2 car oversized garage, well maintained home in a great neighborhood! Rent $1,900 and deposit $1900. First months rent and deposit moves you in! No Pets.

Must see!

Call 425-257-2046 for more information or to set up an appointment to view.



No Pets Allowed



