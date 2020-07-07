5124 70th DR NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities

3bd 2.5 bath in quiet neighborhood - Beautiful three level split with view! This 3 bdrm 2.5 bath is equipped with a walk in closet, sunk in jetted tub with a relaxing view! Upstairs you will enjoy having your room on the same floor and the secondary bathroom available across the hall from the two larger spare rooms. On the main floor you will enjoy cooking and eating near the windows and French doors that over look the large multi-tiered deck and Large fenced back yard. The living room is large and has a gas fireplace to cozy up to. Off the dinning room you will find a spare room, perfect for a playroom, man cave or a 4th bedroom if you need it. Washer and Dryer included



(RLNE2367108)