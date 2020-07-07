All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 5124 70th DR NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
5124 70th DR NE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

5124 70th DR NE

5124 70th Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5124 70th Drive Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
3bd 2.5 bath in quiet neighborhood - Beautiful three level split with view! This 3 bdrm 2.5 bath is equipped with a walk in closet, sunk in jetted tub with a relaxing view! Upstairs you will enjoy having your room on the same floor and the secondary bathroom available across the hall from the two larger spare rooms. On the main floor you will enjoy cooking and eating near the windows and French doors that over look the large multi-tiered deck and Large fenced back yard. The living room is large and has a gas fireplace to cozy up to. Off the dinning room you will find a spare room, perfect for a playroom, man cave or a 4th bedroom if you need it. Washer and Dryer included

(RLNE2367108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 70th DR NE have any available units?
5124 70th DR NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5124 70th DR NE have?
Some of 5124 70th DR NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 70th DR NE currently offering any rent specials?
5124 70th DR NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 70th DR NE pet-friendly?
No, 5124 70th DR NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 5124 70th DR NE offer parking?
No, 5124 70th DR NE does not offer parking.
Does 5124 70th DR NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5124 70th DR NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 70th DR NE have a pool?
No, 5124 70th DR NE does not have a pool.
Does 5124 70th DR NE have accessible units?
No, 5124 70th DR NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 70th DR NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5124 70th DR NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with GymMarysville Apartments with Parking
Marysville Apartments with Washer-DryerKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Bellingham, WAMill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College