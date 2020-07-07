4913 104th PL NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Move in Ready 4 Bed/2.5bth W/ Fully Fenced Bkyd! - This move in ready 4 bedroom home in Marysville offers a spacious fully fenced backyard and washer and dryer hookups. On the main level you will find an open concept living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with dining space, office and half bathroom. Located upstairs are all 4 bedrooms, master bedroom with walk in closet and 5 piece master bath and laundry room. Close to schools, bus lines & shopping!



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE5820960)