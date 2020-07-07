All apartments in Marysville
4719 60th Avenue NE
4719 60th Avenue NE

4719 60th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4719 60th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Sunnyside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WINTER MOVE-IN SPECIAL* 3bd/2.5 Bath Home W/ Fenced Bkyd & 2 Car Garage! - This 2 story home in Marysville is located close to schools, bus lines and shopping! Home includes spacious living room, kitchen, laundry room with hookups, on suite master bathroom and fully fenced backyard.

*Approved applicants who are able to move in before January 1, 2020 will receive $500 off their 2 nd
months rent and a payment plan for security deposits.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5223389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

