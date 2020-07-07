4719 60th Avenue NE

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WINTER MOVE-IN SPECIAL* 3bd/2.5 Bath Home W/ Fenced Bkyd & 2 Car Garage! - This 2 story home in Marysville is located close to schools, bus lines and shopping! Home includes spacious living room, kitchen, laundry room with hookups, on suite master bathroom and fully fenced backyard.



*Approved applicants who are able to move in before January 1, 2020 will receive $500 off their 2 nd

months rent and a payment plan for security deposits.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE5223389)