Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Remodeled 3 bed 1 bath house with detached 2 Car Garage has Stainless steel appliances only a year old. Washer And Dryer is included in the rent. Large Living Room Flooring looks new. Kitchen Cabinets are like new in an espresso color with stainless handles. Windows are less than a year old. Easy Freeway Access to I-5. This is a pet friendly house. Pets will be considered on an individual basis. Pet rent is $15 per pet and an additional $500 Security deposit Pet. Electric heating baseboard. 175 A month for water sewer and garbage. Water Sewer Garbage is 175 additional per month.