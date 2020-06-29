4507 128th Pl NE

Amenities
This Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Rambler home features Hardwood and Vinyl Flooring throughout. The Living room features a large Picture Window, Fireplace and Heat Pump for your comfort. The Dining room opens into the Cozy Kitchen, complete with Modern Dark Wood Cabinets, Flat Cook-Top Stove, a large Fridge and Stainless Steel Sink. All three Bedrooms are Good Sized and the Newly Updated Bathroom is Bright and has Beautiful Decorative touches. Home also features a Huge Fenced Back Yard and a One Car Garage.
OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:
Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.
Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,400 | Non-Smoking Property
Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease
Pet Policy: Two Pets Allowed (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)
Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent
Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,800 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,800 | $250 Document fee applies
Amenities: Garage, Fenced Backyard, Pets allowed, Pantry in Kitchen, Wood burning Stove, Fire Pit, Chicken Coop, Large Backyard, Heat Pump w/ AC, Security Alarm, Fruit Trees