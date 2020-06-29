All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 4507 128th Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
4507 128th Pl NE
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:57 PM

4507 128th Pl NE

4507 128th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4507 128th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98271
Marshall

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
This Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Rambler home features Hardwood and Vinyl Flooring throughout. The Living room features a large Picture Window, Fireplace and Heat Pump for your comfort. The Dining room opens into the Cozy Kitchen, complete with Modern Dark Wood Cabinets, Flat Cook-Top Stove, a large Fridge and Stainless Steel Sink. All three Bedrooms are Good Sized and the Newly Updated Bathroom is Bright and has Beautiful Decorative touches. Home also features a Huge Fenced Back Yard and a One Car Garage.

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,400 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: Two Pets Allowed (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,800 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,800 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Garage, Fenced Backyard, Pets allowed, Pantry in Kitchen, Wood burning Stove, Fire Pit, Chicken Coop, Large Backyard, Heat Pump w/ AC, Security Alarm, Fruit Trees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 128th Pl NE have any available units?
4507 128th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4507 128th Pl NE have?
Some of 4507 128th Pl NE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 128th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
4507 128th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 128th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4507 128th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 4507 128th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 4507 128th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 4507 128th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4507 128th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 128th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 4507 128th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 4507 128th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 4507 128th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 128th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4507 128th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with GymMarysville Apartments with Parking
Marysville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Bellingham, WAMill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College