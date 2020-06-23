All apartments in Marysville
4121 79th Ave NE
Last updated November 25 2019 at 12:44 AM

4121 79th Ave NE

4121 79th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4121 79th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Get a $250 Visa Gift Card if you move in before December 1st 2019.
Completely Remodeled Property - Hardwood Floor in Living room - Beautiful Updated Kitchen - Metallic Tile Back splash - Stainless Steel Appliances - White Shaker Cabinets - Flat Top Stove - Entertainment Deck - Gorgeous Master Bath with Marble Tile Shower - Dormer Windows - Two Car Garage - RV Parking - Nature and Privacy - Lake Stevens School District - 5 Minutes to Hwy 9

OUR REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,450 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted

Pet Policy: 1 Dog Allowed or 2 Cats maximum (No dangerous breeds; ie: Dobermans, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, German Shepherds, etc., animals must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,150 | Security Deposit $2,150 | $100 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Amenities: Dishwasher, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Garage, 1 dog allowed max with additional security deposit No agreesive breeds such as pit bulls, No Mastiffs, No German Shepherd or Dobermans or the like, 1-2 cats okay with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

