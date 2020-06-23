4121 79th Ave NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Get a $250 Visa Gift Card if you move in before December 1st 2019.

Completely Remodeled Property - Hardwood Floor in Living room - Beautiful Updated Kitchen - Metallic Tile Back splash - Stainless Steel Appliances - White Shaker Cabinets - Flat Top Stove - Entertainment Deck - Gorgeous Master Bath with Marble Tile Shower - Dormer Windows - Two Car Garage - RV Parking - Nature and Privacy - Lake Stevens School District - 5 Minutes to Hwy 9



OUR REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,450 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted



Pet Policy: 1 Dog Allowed or 2 Cats maximum (No dangerous breeds; ie: Dobermans, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, German Shepherds, etc., animals must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,150 | Security Deposit $2,150 | $100 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease



Amenities: Dishwasher, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Garage, 1 dog allowed max with additional security deposit No agreesive breeds such as pit bulls, No Mastiffs, No German Shepherd or Dobermans or the like, 1-2 cats okay with additional security deposit