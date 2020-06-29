2630 176th Pl NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Marysville 2630 - Property Id: 221748



Brand new Sea Pac Homes construction for rent. Featuring 2384 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Large master suite with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. All new SS appliances included, tankless water heater and upstairs laundry-room off master bath. Open modern kitchen with quartz counter tops, large central island with eating space and pantry. Fully fenced backyard with covered patio with quick access to community park. Quick access to I-5 and new shopping center!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221748

Property Id 221748



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5538736)