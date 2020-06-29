All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 2630 176th Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
2630 176th Pl NE
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

2630 176th Pl NE

2630 176th Pl NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2630 176th Pl NE, Marysville, WA 98271
Smokey Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Marysville 2630 - Property Id: 221748

Brand new Sea Pac Homes construction for rent. Featuring 2384 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Large master suite with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. All new SS appliances included, tankless water heater and upstairs laundry-room off master bath. Open modern kitchen with quartz counter tops, large central island with eating space and pantry. Fully fenced backyard with covered patio with quick access to community park. Quick access to I-5 and new shopping center!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221748
Property Id 221748

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5538736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 176th Pl NE have any available units?
2630 176th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 176th Pl NE have?
Some of 2630 176th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 176th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
2630 176th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 176th Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 2630 176th Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 2630 176th Pl NE offer parking?
No, 2630 176th Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 2630 176th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2630 176th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 176th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 2630 176th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 2630 176th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 2630 176th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 176th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 176th Pl NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with GymMarysville Apartments with Parking
Marysville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Bellingham, WAMill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College