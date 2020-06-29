Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

14426 46th DR NE Available 03/15/20 Spacious 4 bedroom home in Desirable Marysville Location - Well kept 2010 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in highly desirable location because of the neighborhood parks for kids to play and enjoy, local to schools and local attractions. This home has an open large living room with open Kitchen/Dining room concept. Granite countertops and hardwood throughout the kitchen entry-way. Garage has utility/Mud room that separates the home from the garage. 1/2 bath down stairs for guests. Upstairs has all 4 bedrooms, a full bathroom, and then the Master has its own bathroom and walk-in closet. No Smoking.



So many great amenities to this neighborhood!!!



Pets negotiable (small/med) only with extra deposit. NO LARGE BREEDS!!



Please drive by before calling to schedule a showing.



DO NOT DO AN APPLICATION ONLINE UNTIL YOU HAVE SEEN THE INSIDE WITH A DELTA AGENT.



(RLNE5556206)