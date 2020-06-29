All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 14426 46th DR NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
14426 46th DR NE
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

14426 46th DR NE

14426 46th Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14426 46th Drive Northeast, Marysville, WA 98271
Smokey Point

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
14426 46th DR NE Available 03/15/20 Spacious 4 bedroom home in Desirable Marysville Location - Well kept 2010 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in highly desirable location because of the neighborhood parks for kids to play and enjoy, local to schools and local attractions. This home has an open large living room with open Kitchen/Dining room concept. Granite countertops and hardwood throughout the kitchen entry-way. Garage has utility/Mud room that separates the home from the garage. 1/2 bath down stairs for guests. Upstairs has all 4 bedrooms, a full bathroom, and then the Master has its own bathroom and walk-in closet. No Smoking.

So many great amenities to this neighborhood!!!

Pets negotiable (small/med) only with extra deposit. NO LARGE BREEDS!!

Please drive by before calling to schedule a showing.

DO NOT DO AN APPLICATION ONLINE UNTIL YOU HAVE SEEN THE INSIDE WITH A DELTA AGENT.

(RLNE5556206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14426 46th DR NE have any available units?
14426 46th DR NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14426 46th DR NE have?
Some of 14426 46th DR NE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14426 46th DR NE currently offering any rent specials?
14426 46th DR NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14426 46th DR NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14426 46th DR NE is pet friendly.
Does 14426 46th DR NE offer parking?
Yes, 14426 46th DR NE offers parking.
Does 14426 46th DR NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14426 46th DR NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14426 46th DR NE have a pool?
No, 14426 46th DR NE does not have a pool.
Does 14426 46th DR NE have accessible units?
No, 14426 46th DR NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14426 46th DR NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14426 46th DR NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with GymMarysville Apartments with Parking
Marysville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Bellingham, WAMill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College