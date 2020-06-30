All apartments in Marysville
10504 52nd AVE NE
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

10504 52nd AVE NE

10504 52nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10504 52nd Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Kellogg Marsh

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 4 Bedroom Split Level home close to MP High school and local attractions in town. - Newly updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom split level home on large fenced lot with gated RV Parking at the back of the house. Across from Marysville Pilchuck High School and Close to the towns amenities. This Home has been Freshly painted inside and out, the real hardwoods have all been beautifully refinished, and stainless appliances installed. Each room has individual wall Mounted Air Conditioners for our warm summers.

The Upstairs has 3 bedroom and 1 full bathroom (Master bathroom has entrance from hall and Master bedroom). Full Kitchen, combined Living and Dining area and ornamental fireplace. The downstairs has a living area with Propane fireplace, a bedroom and a full bathroom with a separate vanity.

This home has a Brand new Front Load Washer and Dryer in large utility room, a huge fully fenced in back yard and a storage shed out back for all your yard tools and such.

This owner will take a SMALL pet only with a $500.00 pet deposit. This home will only be rented to NON SMOKERS.

Please drive by before calling to schedule a showing.

DO NOT APPLY ONLINE UNTIL YOU HAVE WALKED THROUGH WITH AN AGENT FROM DELTA.

(RLNE5492044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10504 52nd AVE NE have any available units?
10504 52nd AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10504 52nd AVE NE have?
Some of 10504 52nd AVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10504 52nd AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
10504 52nd AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10504 52nd AVE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10504 52nd AVE NE is pet friendly.
Does 10504 52nd AVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 10504 52nd AVE NE offers parking.
Does 10504 52nd AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10504 52nd AVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10504 52nd AVE NE have a pool?
No, 10504 52nd AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 10504 52nd AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 10504 52nd AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10504 52nd AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10504 52nd AVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.

