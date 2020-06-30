10504 52nd AVE NE

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bedroom Split Level home close to MP High school and local attractions in town. - Newly updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom split level home on large fenced lot with gated RV Parking at the back of the house. Across from Marysville Pilchuck High School and Close to the towns amenities. This Home has been Freshly painted inside and out, the real hardwoods have all been beautifully refinished, and stainless appliances installed. Each room has individual wall Mounted Air Conditioners for our warm summers.



The Upstairs has 3 bedroom and 1 full bathroom (Master bathroom has entrance from hall and Master bedroom). Full Kitchen, combined Living and Dining area and ornamental fireplace. The downstairs has a living area with Propane fireplace, a bedroom and a full bathroom with a separate vanity.



This home has a Brand new Front Load Washer and Dryer in large utility room, a huge fully fenced in back yard and a storage shed out back for all your yard tools and such.



This owner will take a SMALL pet only with a $500.00 pet deposit. This home will only be rented to NON SMOKERS.



Please drive by before calling to schedule a showing.



DO NOT APPLY ONLINE UNTIL YOU HAVE WALKED THROUGH WITH AN AGENT FROM DELTA.



