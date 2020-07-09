All apartments in Martha Lake
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

809 150th St SW

809 150th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

809 150th Street Southwest, Martha Lake, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom In Lynnwood With A Spacious Backyard! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/705ff3e021

Spacious and light filled 4 bedroom home in a quiet cut-de-sac! Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space that leads into the family room. Good size bedrooms and master bedroom has an ensuite bath. Large deck that is great for entertaining, along with a spacious backyard.

The location is a premium at this home. Shopping, dining, and entertainment is only minutes away at the Mill Creek Town Center. You will surely love this home!??
?
It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.

(RLNE4014903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 150th St SW have any available units?
809 150th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 809 150th St SW have?
Some of 809 150th St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 150th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
809 150th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 150th St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 150th St SW is pet friendly.
Does 809 150th St SW offer parking?
Yes, 809 150th St SW offers parking.
Does 809 150th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 150th St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 150th St SW have a pool?
No, 809 150th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 809 150th St SW have accessible units?
No, 809 150th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 809 150th St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 150th St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 150th St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 150th St SW does not have units with air conditioning.

