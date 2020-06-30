216 138th Place Southeast

Amenities

Lovely, 3 bedrooms, 3-bathrooms single-family home in a quiet neighborhood of Martha Lake in Everett.



The well-lit unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, laminate floors, and a fireplace. A kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, ample cabinets/drawers storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The bright and airy bedrooms are great for catching up with some much-needed sleep. The bathrooms have a shower and bathtub combo with sliding glass door, and vanity cabinet sinks topped by mirrors. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer, forced-air heating, and double pane/storm windows are installed for climate control.



The exterior features lawn, patio fenced yard and a balcony. A shed in the backyard is available. An attached 2-car garage, driveway, and on-street parking are available for use. Pets no heavier than 90 lbs are permitted on the property with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenants cannot access the attic



Nearby Parks: McCollum Pioneer Park, Martha Lake Park, Mill Creek Sports Park, and Sweetwater Community Park.



Bus lines:

105 Hardison Road - Bothell - 0.5 mile

115 McCollum Park P&R - Aurora Village - 0.5 mile

Swift Green Seaway - Canyon Park - 0.5 mile

106 Mariner P&R - Bothell - 0.6 mile



