Martha Lake, WA
216 138th Place Southeast
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

216 138th Place Southeast

216 138th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

216 138th Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA 98208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Lovely, 3 bedrooms, 3-bathrooms single-family home in a quiet neighborhood of Martha Lake in Everett.

The well-lit unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, laminate floors, and a fireplace. A kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, ample cabinets/drawers storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The bright and airy bedrooms are great for catching up with some much-needed sleep. The bathrooms have a shower and bathtub combo with sliding glass door, and vanity cabinet sinks topped by mirrors. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer, forced-air heating, and double pane/storm windows are installed for climate control.

The exterior features lawn, patio fenced yard and a balcony. A shed in the backyard is available. An attached 2-car garage, driveway, and on-street parking are available for use. Pets no heavier than 90 lbs are permitted on the property with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenants cannot access the attic

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby Parks: McCollum Pioneer Park, Martha Lake Park, Mill Creek Sports Park, and Sweetwater Community Park.

Bus lines:
105 Hardison Road - Bothell - 0.5 mile
115 McCollum Park P&R - Aurora Village - 0.5 mile
Swift Green Seaway - Canyon Park - 0.5 mile
106 Mariner P&R - Bothell - 0.6 mile

(RLNE5596399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

