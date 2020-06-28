26604 220th Pl SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

PENDING - Cherokee Bay 2 Story - PENDING



****PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT****



3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom

1720 square feet

Living room

Dining room

Family room

Kitchen



Appliances included:

Stove

Dishwasher

Refrigerator



Parking: 2 car Garage



Amenities: Bonus room area, Granite counter tops, Large fenced backyard, Wood laminate floors



About the neighborhood: Pipe lake Access



*Please be sure to verify the School District on your own

Lake Wilderness Elementary

Cedar River Middle School

Tahoma High School



$2195.00 Monthly Rent

$1795.00 Refundable Security Deposit

$ 400.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:

$ 400.00 Additional charges will be added for approved pet

$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable



Renters Insurance required for all tenants. Pet screening required.



Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.

253-630-0123 office

Agent: Stephanie Lawson

206-579-5206

www.rentalrain.com



No Cats Allowed



