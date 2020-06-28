26604 220th Pl SE

Amenities
PENDING - Cherokee Bay 2 Story - PENDING
****PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT****
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom
1720 square feet
Living room
Dining room
Family room
Kitchen
Appliances included:
Stove
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Parking: 2 car Garage
Amenities: Bonus room area, Granite counter tops, Large fenced backyard, Wood laminate floors
About the neighborhood: Pipe lake Access
*Please be sure to verify the School District on your own
Lake Wilderness Elementary
Cedar River Middle School
Tahoma High School
$2195.00 Monthly Rent
$1795.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 400.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$ 400.00 Additional charges will be added for approved pet
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable
Renters Insurance required for all tenants. Pet screening required.
Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Stephanie Lawson
206-579-5206
www.rentalrain.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5137072)