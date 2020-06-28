All apartments in Maple Valley
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

26604 220th Pl SE

26604 220th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

26604 220th Place Southeast, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
PENDING - Cherokee Bay 2 Story - PENDING

****PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT****

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom
1720 square feet
Living room
Dining room
Family room
Kitchen

Appliances included:
Stove
Dishwasher
Refrigerator

Parking: 2 car Garage

Amenities: Bonus room area, Granite counter tops, Large fenced backyard, Wood laminate floors

About the neighborhood: Pipe lake Access

*Please be sure to verify the School District on your own
Lake Wilderness Elementary
Cedar River Middle School
Tahoma High School

$2195.00 Monthly Rent
$1795.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 400.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$ 400.00 Additional charges will be added for approved pet
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable

Renters Insurance required for all tenants. Pet screening required.

Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Stephanie Lawson
206-579-5206
www.rentalrain.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5137072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26604 220th Pl SE have any available units?
26604 220th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 26604 220th Pl SE have?
Some of 26604 220th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26604 220th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
26604 220th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26604 220th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 26604 220th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 26604 220th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 26604 220th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 26604 220th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26604 220th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26604 220th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 26604 220th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 26604 220th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 26604 220th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 26604 220th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26604 220th Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 26604 220th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 26604 220th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
