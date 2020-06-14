Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Maple Valley, WA with garage

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Elk Run
1 Unit Available
28108 224th Avenue South East
28108 224th Avenue Southeast, Maple Valley, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2490 sqft
Available now, in Elk Run HOA 4bed/2.5bath 2,490 SF home in Maple Valley, This beautiful home has an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. With quality fixtures, washer and dryer as well.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
23393 SE 248th St.
23393 Southeast 248th Street, Maple Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1310 sqft
Desirable Belmont Woods - 23393 SE 248th St. Maple Valley, WA Picture perfect and exquisitely maintained 3br home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27459 209th Ct. SE
27459 209th Court Southeast, Maple Valley, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,845
2710 sqft
Application Approved - Maple Valley Stunning Newer 5+ Bedroom 2.75 Bath - Application Approved - Stunning 2014 5 bedroom plus den/bonus and 2.75 bath in desirable Maple Valley.

1 of 33

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
22827 SE 282nd St
22827 Southeast 282nd Street, Maple Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1570 sqft
22827 SE 282nd St Available 04/10/19 Great 3 bed with huge yard! - Dont miss this light, bright and airy 3 bed/2.5 ba home in center of Maple Valley! Walk into lovely entry with coat hooks and living room with lg windows and fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Maple Valley
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,739
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1162 sqft
Trending architecture a hallmark of this brand-new apartment community. Upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Car charging available in garage. Community features include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
13 Units Available
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1107 sqft
Apartments feature open-plan kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies with spectacular views of Fairwood. Fitness center, sports court and large outdoor swimming pool on-site. Located near to Squak Mountain and Highway 169.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St., Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly placed in Kent, Washington, the Lighthouse Apartments is located only minutes away from Kent Station and the infamous ShoWare Center where there is endless shopping and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three-bedroom Kent apartments with wooden floors and large windows. Clubhouse, fitness center and indoor racquetball court. Near Sea-Tac Airport, I-5, Green River Community College and Valley Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1100 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
6 Units Available
Chinook Park
320 Chinook Ave, Enumclaw, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1029 sqft
Located on acres of lush land in the heart of Enumclaw, Chinook Park Apartment Homes is an easy commute to Renton, Tacoma or Seattle.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Meridian Garden
13101 SE 240th St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
927 sqft
Cozy apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and high-end appliances. Recreational amenities include a seasonal heated swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Located within walking distance of several parks.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cascade
1 Unit Available
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1221 sqft
The Becket was designed with the renter in mind. Come visit our picturesque community with lush landscaping and amazing amenities.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Southeast Auburn
1 Unit Available
4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A
4925 Foster Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
881 sqft
Now this is a rare find and ready for the right tenant. Just a couple of miles from the hustle and bustle we have a charming 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage. This charming home shows pride of ownership from the owners who have added some very nice touches.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
20232 SE 263rd Pl
20232 SE 263rd Pl, Kent, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,075
2311 sqft
Have you ever wanted to live in a brand new home? Now is your chance! Come live in this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
22524 134th Plaza South East
22524 134th Pl SE, Kent, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
3640 sqft
Available two weeks from date of application approval! Super spacious home in Fern Crest Community. This home offers two master suites, plus two additional bedrooms, den and 3.5 bathrooms over 3,640 Sq Ft.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17066 166th Pl SE
17066 166th Place Southeast, Fairwood, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1905 sqft
17066 166th Pl SE Available 06/19/20 Charming Woodside home with curb appeal from the first glance! - *** House is Occupied Please respect the Tenant, it will not be ready to show before June 19th 2020*** This tall beautiful home in the Woodside

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
330 Chelan Ave NE
330 Chelan Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1800 sqft
330 Chelan Ave NE Available 07/01/20 Cozy great 3 Beds/ 2.5 Baths Townhome in quiet but convenient Renton Highland neighborhood - Approx. 1800 sqft Townhome with 3 beds/2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
11723 SE 249th Street
11723 Southeast 249th Street, Kent, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2500 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Beautiful, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house property rental in Kent, WA. This house is near to and from public transportation stops/hub and YMCA.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16915 166th Pl SE
16915 166th Place Southeast, Fairwood, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1940 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Woodside at McGarvey Park - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Woodside at McGarvey Park.

1 of 30

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
15334 Southeast 178th Street
15334 Southeast 178th Street, Fairwood, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2400 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lea Hill
1 Unit Available
30236 125th Ct S.E.
30236 125th Court Southeast, Auburn, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2297 sqft
Application Approved - Stunning 2014 4+ Bedroom 2.5 Bath Lea Hill, Auburn - Application Approved - Stunning newer 4 bedroom 2.5 bath plus spacious bonus room in Lea Hill area of Auburn.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Cascade
1 Unit Available
11560 SE 170th Ct.
11560 Southeast 170th Court, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1160 sqft
11560 SE 170th Ct. Available 05/01/20 Spacious Luxury Townhouse in Renton - Great Location! Virtual Tour Available Now - View the virtual tour of this property here: https://portfolio.zinspector.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Maple Valley, WA

Maple Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

