pet friendly apartments
47 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Maple Valley, WA
Ascend
26900 Southeast 242nd Avenue, Maple Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,357
1228 sqft
Community. Nature. Active living. Modern convenience. Welcome home to Ascend. Experience the best of Pacific Northwest living at the brand-new Ascend Maple Valley.
23527 SE 243rd St.
23527 Southeast 243rd Street, Maple Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1552 sqft
23527 SE 243rd St. Available 08/15/20 Desirable Maple Valley Home - Welcome Home! Home features an incredible bright & open floor plan. Kitchen opens to family room with gas fireplace and private backyard. All three bedrooms are upstairs.
24712 234th Way Southeast
24712 234th Way Southeast, Maple Valley, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2190 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Belmont Woods! Newly remodeled kitchen. Great room upstairs perfect for media, play or games.
Elk Run
28108 224th Avenue South East
28108 224th Avenue Southeast, Maple Valley, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2490 sqft
Available now, in Elk Run HOA 4bed/2.5bath 2,490 SF home in Maple Valley, This beautiful home has an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. With quality fixtures, washer and dryer as well.
22827 SE 282nd St
22827 Southeast 282nd Street, Maple Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1570 sqft
22827 SE 282nd St Available 04/10/19 Great 3 bed with huge yard! - Dont miss this light, bright and airy 3 bed/2.5 ba home in center of Maple Valley! Walk into lovely entry with coat hooks and living room with lg windows and fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Maple Valley
Cascade
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature open-plan kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies with spectacular views of Fairwood. Fitness center, sports court and large outdoor swimming pool on-site. Located near to Squak Mountain and Highway 169.
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,384
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,774
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1162 sqft
Trending architecture a hallmark of this brand-new apartment community. Upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Car charging available in garage. Community features include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Talus
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1522 sqft
At the Estates at Cougar Mountain enjoy rare luxury and convenient apartment living in a beautiful, peaceful and protected natural setting, all within minutes of Seattle and Bellevue's city lights.
Chinook Park
320 Chinook Ave, Enumclaw, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1029 sqft
Located on acres of lush land in the heart of Enumclaw, Chinook Park Apartment Homes is an easy commute to Renton, Tacoma or Seattle.
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1165 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1123 sqft
Bryson Square Apartments feature a beautiful weathered wood exterior with private balconies. Interiors are updated, and some apartments feature fireplaces for those cozy Washington evenings.
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three-bedroom Kent apartments with wooden floors and large windows. Clubhouse, fitness center and indoor racquetball court. Near Sea-Tac Airport, I-5, Green River Community College and Valley Medical Center.
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1100 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1196 sqft
Ideally located for easy access to Highway 169. Luxury apartments featuring maple wood kitchen cabinets and Roman tubs in a community with a playground and courtyard. Residents enjoy easy access to Cedar River trails.
The Row
25426 98th Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,105
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
800 sqft
The Row is a unique, rural community in the Puget Sound region. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature stunning Mt. Rainier views, patios, garbage disposals, dishwashers and bathtubs. This is a pet-friendly community.
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,190
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close To Everything, Yet Worlds Away!Everyday living is simplified at Knol Apartments. We are conveniently located within minutes of all major freeways, Sea-Tac International Airport, parks, shopping, theaters, restaurants and downtown Kent.
Gilman
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,483
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vale Apartments in Issaquah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1100 sqft
We are now offering touchless tours as well as virtual tours! Schedule your visit today! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
Gilman
Vista Ridge Apartments
201 Mt Park Blvd SW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,312
1207 sqft
Stupendous choice for lovers of the outdoors with three national parks nearby. Complex allows dogs and cats. Sauna, hot tub, pool and gym available for residents. Units contain washers and dryers, as well as fireplaces.
Lea Hill
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1080 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
855 sqft
Centrally located with access to local freeways, this community also offers a sparkling pool, reserved parking, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Inside, you'll enjoy the luxury of a formal dining area, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts.
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St., Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly placed in Kent, Washington, the Lighthouse Apartments is located only minutes away from Kent Station and the infamous ShoWare Center where there is endless shopping and entertainment options.
