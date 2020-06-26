Amenities

23806 SE 282nd St Available 05/02/20 Charming, light, bright and airy 3 bedroom home - Charming, light, bright and airy 3 bedroom with fresh neutral paint prior to move in throughout home. Cathedral two story family room with tons of windows, open kitchen to dining and family room area, large master with spacious bath. Lovely corner lot with fenced backyard and alley access for two car garage. Wonderful neighborhood and home is just around the corner from large spacious play field and playground. Glacier Park Elementary. Available September 12th for move in.



(RLNE4948326)