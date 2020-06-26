All apartments in Maple Valley
23806 SE 282nd St
23806 SE 282nd St

23806 Southeast 282nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

23806 Southeast 282nd Street, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
23806 SE 282nd St Available 05/02/20 Charming, light, bright and airy 3 bedroom home - Charming, light, bright and airy 3 bedroom with fresh neutral paint prior to move in throughout home. Cathedral two story family room with tons of windows, open kitchen to dining and family room area, large master with spacious bath. Lovely corner lot with fenced backyard and alley access for two car garage. Wonderful neighborhood and home is just around the corner from large spacious play field and playground. Glacier Park Elementary. Available September 12th for move in.

(RLNE4948326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23806 SE 282nd St have any available units?
23806 SE 282nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
Is 23806 SE 282nd St currently offering any rent specials?
23806 SE 282nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23806 SE 282nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 23806 SE 282nd St is pet friendly.
Does 23806 SE 282nd St offer parking?
Yes, 23806 SE 282nd St offers parking.
Does 23806 SE 282nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23806 SE 282nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23806 SE 282nd St have a pool?
No, 23806 SE 282nd St does not have a pool.
Does 23806 SE 282nd St have accessible units?
No, 23806 SE 282nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 23806 SE 282nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 23806 SE 282nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23806 SE 282nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 23806 SE 282nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
