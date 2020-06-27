All apartments in Maple Valley
Find more places like 22829 S.E. 241st Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Valley, WA
/
22829 S.E. 241st Pl
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

22829 S.E. 241st Pl

22829 Southeast 241st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Valley
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

22829 Southeast 241st Place, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pending Application - Elegant 3 Bdrm Maple Valley Townhouse - Pending Application - Elegant 3 bedroom townhouse in desirable Valley Green neighborhood of Maple Valley. Bright and open floor plan with an abundance of skylights plus a beautiful master bedroom on the main floor! Landscaped private yard with large back patio, fully fenced. Close to Lake Wilderness, Wilderness Village shopping, and 5 minutes to Hwy 18. Wonderful kitchen with large skylight and walk-in pantry open to the living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Three spacious bedrooms and two and one-quarter bathrooms. Two car attached garage and plenty of closets and storage. Washer dryer and all appliances stay. Available now.

Terms: First month rent of $2195 and refundable security deposit of $2200 for a one year lease. No smoking and no pets please.

**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Alison at 206-321-3752 to schedule a showing. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5034263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22829 S.E. 241st Pl have any available units?
22829 S.E. 241st Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 22829 S.E. 241st Pl have?
Some of 22829 S.E. 241st Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22829 S.E. 241st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
22829 S.E. 241st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22829 S.E. 241st Pl pet-friendly?
No, 22829 S.E. 241st Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Valley.
Does 22829 S.E. 241st Pl offer parking?
Yes, 22829 S.E. 241st Pl offers parking.
Does 22829 S.E. 241st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22829 S.E. 241st Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22829 S.E. 241st Pl have a pool?
No, 22829 S.E. 241st Pl does not have a pool.
Does 22829 S.E. 241st Pl have accessible units?
No, 22829 S.E. 241st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 22829 S.E. 241st Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 22829 S.E. 241st Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22829 S.E. 241st Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 22829 S.E. 241st Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend
26900 Southeast 242nd Avenue
Maple Valley, WA 98038

Similar Pages

Maple Valley 2 BedroomsMaple Valley 3 Bedrooms
Maple Valley Apartments with GymMaple Valley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Maple Valley Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WA
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College