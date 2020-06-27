22829 S.E. 241st Pl

Amenities

Pending Application - Elegant 3 Bdrm Maple Valley Townhouse - Pending Application - Elegant 3 bedroom townhouse in desirable Valley Green neighborhood of Maple Valley. Bright and open floor plan with an abundance of skylights plus a beautiful master bedroom on the main floor! Landscaped private yard with large back patio, fully fenced. Close to Lake Wilderness, Wilderness Village shopping, and 5 minutes to Hwy 18. Wonderful kitchen with large skylight and walk-in pantry open to the living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Three spacious bedrooms and two and one-quarter bathrooms. Two car attached garage and plenty of closets and storage. Washer dryer and all appliances stay. Available now.



Terms: First month rent of $2195 and refundable security deposit of $2200 for a one year lease. No smoking and no pets please.



**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Alison at 206-321-3752 to schedule a showing. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com.



No Pets Allowed



