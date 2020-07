Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park elevator gym parking playground pool garage package receiving cats allowed basketball court bbq/grill bike storage internet access pool table yoga

Tivalli is a brand new resort-style apartment community that caters to your personal comforts with concierge service, unbelievable amenities, social gathering spaces, a swimming pool, a sports court, fire-pit lounges & a state-of-the-art fitness center. Each apartment home is designed with you in mind featuring modern, architect-designed interiors appointed with stylish finishes, fixtures, and fittings. Tivalli's location gives you easy access to world-class shopping, dining, entertainment as well as all of the incredible recreational opportunities of the Pacific Northwest!