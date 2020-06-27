All apartments in Lynnwood
4725 176th St SW #H1
4725 176th St SW #H1

4725 176th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4725 176th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA 98037

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
3BRD 2Baths Large Condo, Pool, Tennis Court, 2 parking spots, w/s/g are included For Rent - Great location, well maintained NEWCOURT Condominium community. Remodeled in 2018 new Paint, carpet, vinyl floor, a lot of newer stuff in this unit. This 982 SQFT Living space unit has 3Beds, 1.75BA, two assigned parking space. The Large master Bed has its own shower BA. Large living room with fireplace lead you to balcony and huge back yard. Extra storage in balcony. New sliding door, New wood grain vinyl flooring in dining room and Bathrooms, great kitchen with eating counter top. Community Laundry room, swimming pool, sport court and play ground. Two assigned parking space. Plazas, restaurants, super markets, bus-lines close by, minutes to I-5, HWY 99. MUST SEE!
Rental Address: 4725 176th SW, Building H. Lynnwood, WA 98037
Move in cost:
Application fee: $50 per person
First month rent: $1900
Security deposit: $1900
Last month rent: $1900(can have payment plan)
w/s/g cover for 4 people or under, additional person $50 person a month.
Pet is case by case.
two assigned parking space.
MOVE IN FEE TO HOA
Please call Keri 425-220-8757 for leasing appointment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3961746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4725 176th St SW #H1 have any available units?
4725 176th St SW #H1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 4725 176th St SW #H1 have?
Some of 4725 176th St SW #H1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4725 176th St SW #H1 currently offering any rent specials?
4725 176th St SW #H1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 176th St SW #H1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4725 176th St SW #H1 is pet friendly.
Does 4725 176th St SW #H1 offer parking?
Yes, 4725 176th St SW #H1 offers parking.
Does 4725 176th St SW #H1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4725 176th St SW #H1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 176th St SW #H1 have a pool?
Yes, 4725 176th St SW #H1 has a pool.
Does 4725 176th St SW #H1 have accessible units?
No, 4725 176th St SW #H1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 176th St SW #H1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4725 176th St SW #H1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4725 176th St SW #H1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4725 176th St SW #H1 does not have units with air conditioning.
