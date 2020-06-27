4725 176th St SW #H1

Amenities

3BRD 2Baths Large Condo, Pool, Tennis Court, 2 parking spots, w/s/g are included For Rent - Great location, well maintained NEWCOURT Condominium community. Remodeled in 2018 new Paint, carpet, vinyl floor, a lot of newer stuff in this unit. This 982 SQFT Living space unit has 3Beds, 1.75BA, two assigned parking space. The Large master Bed has its own shower BA. Large living room with fireplace lead you to balcony and huge back yard. Extra storage in balcony. New sliding door, New wood grain vinyl flooring in dining room and Bathrooms, great kitchen with eating counter top. Community Laundry room, swimming pool, sport court and play ground. Two assigned parking space. Plazas, restaurants, super markets, bus-lines close by, minutes to I-5, HWY 99. MUST SEE!

Rental Address: 4725 176th SW, Building H. Lynnwood, WA 98037

Move in cost:

Application fee: $50 per person

First month rent: $1900

Security deposit: $1900

Last month rent: $1900(can have payment plan)

w/s/g cover for 4 people or under, additional person $50 person a month.

Pet is case by case.

two assigned parking space.

MOVE IN FEE TO HOA

Please call Keri 425-220-8757 for leasing appointment.



