18322 48th Avenue West

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

We have a small bedroom (can fit a queen size bed) for 1 person in our 5 bedroom 3 bathroom house. You will be sharing the bathrooms with the other roommates, who are students and young working professionals.



This home is conveniently located 5 minutes away from the Lynnwood Transit Center and Alderwood Mall, and close to LA Fitness and Edmonds Community College. The home has white kitchen and bathroom cabinets, granite countertops, tiled fireplace and bathrooms, luxury vinyl flooring, electronic pinpads on all exterior doors, and a super large back yard.



Rent is $780/month and includes all utilities (internet, water, gas, electric, and garbage). You can email me directly at hienphan@kw.com.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/10d09145-eb4c-4801-a05f-75b66dba668d?property_unit_id=9e2ee4b8-87d9-47d1-a1cc-43b9a11ff113



(RLNE4566637)