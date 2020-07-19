All apartments in Lynnwood
Find more places like 18322 48th Avenue West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynnwood, WA
/
18322 48th Avenue West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18322 48th Avenue West

18322 48th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18322 48th Avenue West, Lynnwood, WA 98037

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
We have a small bedroom (can fit a queen size bed) for 1 person in our 5 bedroom 3 bathroom house. You will be sharing the bathrooms with the other roommates, who are students and young working professionals.

This home is conveniently located 5 minutes away from the Lynnwood Transit Center and Alderwood Mall, and close to LA Fitness and Edmonds Community College. The home has white kitchen and bathroom cabinets, granite countertops, tiled fireplace and bathrooms, luxury vinyl flooring, electronic pinpads on all exterior doors, and a super large back yard.

Rent is $780/month and includes all utilities (internet, water, gas, electric, and garbage). You can email me directly at hienphan@kw.com.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/10d09145-eb4c-4801-a05f-75b66dba668d?property_unit_id=9e2ee4b8-87d9-47d1-a1cc-43b9a11ff113

(RLNE4566637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18322 48th Avenue West have any available units?
18322 48th Avenue West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 18322 48th Avenue West have?
Some of 18322 48th Avenue West's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18322 48th Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
18322 48th Avenue West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18322 48th Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 18322 48th Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 18322 48th Avenue West offer parking?
No, 18322 48th Avenue West does not offer parking.
Does 18322 48th Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18322 48th Avenue West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18322 48th Avenue West have a pool?
No, 18322 48th Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 18322 48th Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 18322 48th Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 18322 48th Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18322 48th Avenue West has units with dishwashers.
Does 18322 48th Avenue West have units with air conditioning?
No, 18322 48th Avenue West does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way
Lynnwood, WA 98037
Novela
16604 48th Ave
Lynnwood, WA 98037
Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Keeler's Corner
4525 164th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Alderwood Park
18031 36th Ave W
Lynnwood, WA 98037
Duet
4702 176th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98037

Similar Pages

Lynnwood 1 BedroomsLynnwood 2 Bedrooms
Lynnwood Apartments with BalconiesLynnwood Apartments with Parking
Lynnwood Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College