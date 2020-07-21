16506 Spruce Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely condo has 1203 Sq Ft, with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Main floor with open floor plan, Vaulted Ceilings and just got New Flooring. The Living Room has a Cozy Gas Fireplace and the Dining room has access to the Deck. The bright and airy Kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a Breakfast Bar opne to the Dining room. Upstairs are a Master with attached Bathroom and two additional good-sized Bedrooms and another Full Bath. Property also includes Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer and a One-Car Garage with extra Storage Room behind. Conveniently located in North Lynnwood - close to I-5, Boeing Freeway and 99. ** Short Term Lease Available **



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,700 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted



Pet Policy: Two Pets Allowed max., 40lbs or less (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric & Gas tenant to have account, Water/Sewer/Garbage $140 in addition to rent)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,900 | Security Deposit $1,900 | $100 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease



Amenities: Fridge, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Kitchen dining area, Dishwasher, Open Kitchen, Pets Allowed, Patio/Deck, Above the Range Microwave, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Balcony, Additonal storage, electric stove, Open Dining, Assigned Covered Parking, Carport, Raised Ceilings, Garage, Storage room off of gargage